Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Tower Set To Overtake Burj Khalifa, Hits 80-Floor Mark

Jeddah Tower, poised to become the world's tallest building at over 1,000 meters, has reached nearly 80 floors since construction resumed in January 2025. The tower's construction is progressing rapidly, with a new floor being added every 3 to 4 days. According to Gulf News, the completion is expected by 2028. The skyscraper will be approximately 172 to 180 metres taller than the Burj Khalifa, which currently holds the record at 828 metres.

Once called the Kingdom Tower, the Jeddah Tower is now set for completion by 2028 as part of Saudi Arabia's bid to claim the title of the world's tallest building from Dubai's Burj Khalifa. Upon completion, it will become the first building in the world to reach a height of one kilometre.

Additionally, there are plans to build the Rise Tower, a structure reaching two kilometres in height.

Features of the Jeddah Tower

The Jeddah Tower, poised to become the world's tallest structure, is a key part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Located in Jeddah Economic City, the tower will exceed 160 floors and serve multiple purposes, including housing a Four Seasons Hotel, luxury residences, serviced apartments, and high-end office spaces.

Located in Jeddah Economic City, the tower will exceed 160 floors and serve multiple purposes, including housing a Four Seasons Hotel, luxury residences, serviced apartments, and high-end office spaces.

One of its most anticipated features is a sky-high observation deck offering panoramic views of the Red Sea and the city below.

Designed by Adrian Smith, who also co-designed the Burj Khalifa, the tower incorporates sustainable technologies, including energy-efficient systems and advanced cooling suited to the desert climate.

High-speed elevators capable of reaching over 10 meters per second will service the tower.

About Burj Khalifa

A marvel of modern engineering and architecture, the Burj Khalifa currently holds multiple world records, including the tallest building, tallest free-standing structure, and highest occupied floor. It boasts 163 floors, with observation decks on levels 124, 125, and 148, offering breathtaking views of Dubai. Visitors can enjoy fine dining at At.mosphere, the world's highest restaurant, located on level 122. The building's exterior features over 26,000 glass panels, with a cladding system designed to withstand Dubai's intense heat.

Construction of the Burj Khalifa began in 2004 and took nearly six years to complete, with over 12,000 workers and engineers involved. The project cost approximately $1.5 billion, making it one of the most expensive buildings ever constructed