Left School After Class 8, Opened Shop At 15, Jabalpur Man Now Lives In Burj Khalifa

Every year, many Indians move to Gulf countries, especially the United Arab Emirates, in search of better opportunities and a brighter future. While many find success, a few rise above and create truly inspiring stories. One such story is that of Satish Sanpal, a successful entrepreneur who has built a thriving business empire in the UAE. Today, he resides in Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, a symbol of how far determination and hard work can take you. His journey reflects the true spirit of countless Indians who move to the Middle East chasing dreams-and turning them into reality.

Originally from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Satish left school after Class 8 and began his entrepreneurial journey with just Rs 50,000-money his mother gave him. At just 15, he opened a small grocery shop in India. Though the business shut down within two years, the early lessons it taught him proved invaluable.

A Leap Of Faith To Dubai

Determined to succeed, Satish moved to the UAE to explore bigger opportunities. Despite having no formal education or business degree, he relied on his instincts and passion. He never worked under anyone, instead choosing to build his own path.

According to news agency PTI, Dubai Changed Everything for Satish. When he came to the UAE 11 years ago, he didn't have any setup. He started with a small thing-helping clients get connected to stock market brokers. That gave him experience and confidence. He felt Dubai had a lot of chances for growth. Meanwhile, he got into many businesses slowly.

Building ANAX Holding In 2018, Satish started ANAX Holding. Now the group has 3 major parts-ANAX Developments, ANAX Hospitality and ANAX Capital. The firm is looking to grow even more now. The Satish Sanpal Jabalpur dream is becoming big and visible.

Investing When Others Paused

Satish Sanpal turned the Covid crisis into a golden opportunity by investing in undervalued Dubai properties, which have now appreciated tenfold. His $120 million Dubai Hills mansion stands as a testament to his bold decisions. He balances saving and spending wisely, investing in real estate, luxury watches, gold, and cars, fuelling his growth.

A Lifestyle Driven By Confidence, Not Display

Living in the Burj Khalifa with his family, Satish owns luxury cars and a yacht, seeing them as symbols of confidence, not just status.

Ambitiously, he aims to be among the world's top 10 billionaires by 2034, believing in big dreams, discipline, and manifestation. This year, his company is launching four new real estate projects worth over Dh3 billion, including ventures in Dubai and the UK. His simple advice to young people: stay disciplined, keep learning, and never give up, proving setbacks can lead to greater success.

