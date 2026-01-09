Once Homeless, Now A Millionaire: Single Mother Builds Candy Empire In US

Gia Huynh, a Vietnamese immigrant, has transformed her life from sleeping in a car as a single mother to running a multimillion-dollar candy business in the United States. When she arrived in 2016, she had only $50 and worked long 14-hour shifts at nail salons, seven days a week, to survive.

With no permanent housing and a 5-week-old son in her care, Huynh faced extreme challenges. "I had nothing," she told CNBC Make It, recalling the period of homelessness.

Despite the hardships, she went on to establish Silky Gem, an online candy brand known for its jewel-like handmade treats inspired by Japanese kohakutou and Vietnamese mut rau cau. By 2024, Silky Gem had generated over $9 million in revenue, according to records reviewed by CNBC.

Childhood Scars That Still Linger

According to CNBC report, Huynh was born in Dong Nai, Vietnam, and grew up in Ho Chi Minh City. She says she was the youngest of four siblings and grew up in a poor family.

"My dad used to just go in the jungle to chop bamboo and wood and things like that to sell. He's never home, really. He's always working. And my mom just, you know, worked [however] she [could] to put food on the table," she said.

As a kid, Huynh's parents always had to work so they would often leave her in the care of their neighbor, who she called "uncle" at the time.

"It was a rough childhood," said Huynh. "I [became a] domestic and sexual harassment victim [at age] four ... That was my first childhood memories, basically. It was under the man I call uncle."

Gia Huynh faced bullying in school due to her dark skin and not finishing fifth grade, leading to years of low self-worth and silence. Constant belittling by peers and family left deep emotional scars. Only in recent years has she begun to recognize her value and regain confidence.

From Homelessness to Hope

After immigrating to the US in 2016, Gia Huynh faced intense hardship. Following a divorce and an abusive relationship, she was left homeless with a newborn, living in her car. Struggling through job loss and debt, she moved to Maryland during the pandemic, worked long hours, and began exploring online business ideas to build a better future.

Building 'Silky Gem' From Scratch

While working full-time and raising her son, Gia Huynh tested multiple online businesses before rediscovering a childhood candy recipe in late 2021. She launched Silky Gem, crafting crystal-like confections from midnight to early morning. Starting with small sales on Etsy, a viral influencer post catapulted her brand to $1.8 million in nine months. Now earning millions annually, Gia employs her parents and credits her success to resilience and mindset, proving formal education isn't the only path to achievement.