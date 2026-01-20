IIT Delhi Introduces Executive Programme In Healthcare Entrepreneurship

IIT Delhi is inviting applications for its Executive course in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management. The programme will be offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) which is a statutory body of IIT Delhi. The institute is introducing the programme with an aim to prepare leaders for India's emerging healthcare system.

India's healthcare system is undergoing a shift with the introduction of digital health adoption, medical device innovation, AI-driven diagnostics, wearable technologies amid others. The course will skill professionals for the new system.

Eligibility

Candidates having a bachelor's degree with prior work experience or project-based exposure are eligible to apply.

The programme is delivered over five months through weekend live online sessions and dedicated project hours.

Programme fee

The candidates will be required to pay a fees of Rs 1,30,000 + GST.

Programme highlights

The curriculum offers an immersive learning journey across:

Identifying healthcare gaps through empathy, data and clinical insight

Applying design thinking for developing relevant healthcare products and services

Prototyping using 3D printing, digital tools, wireframing and medical app development

Testing through usability evaluation, simulated test marketing and clinical considerations

Understanding regulatory requirements, IP frameworks and quality standards

Building branding strategies, pricing structures, sales plans and distribution pathways

Creating business models and learning how to secure funding and scale healthcare ventures

Learners will get an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi after completion of the course.