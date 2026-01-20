Advertisement

IIT Delhi Introduces Executive Programme In Healthcare Entrepreneurship

The course prepares leaders for India's evolving healthcare system with digital focus.

Executive course in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management
  • IIT Delhi offers an Executive course in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management through CEP
  • The five-month course is delivered via weekend live online sessions and project work
  • Eligibility requires a bachelor's degree and prior work or project experience
New Delhi:

IIT Delhi is inviting applications for its Executive course in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management. The programme will be offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) which is a statutory body of IIT Delhi. The institute is introducing the programme with an aim to prepare leaders for India's emerging healthcare system.

India's healthcare system is undergoing a shift with the introduction of digital health adoption, medical device innovation, AI-driven diagnostics, wearable technologies amid others. The course will skill professionals for the new system.

Eligibility

Candidates having a bachelor's degree with prior work experience or project-based exposure are eligible to apply.  

The programme is delivered over five months through weekend live online sessions and dedicated project hours.

Programme fee

The candidates will be required to pay a fees of Rs 1,30,000 + GST.

Programme highlights

The curriculum offers an immersive learning journey across:

  • Identifying healthcare gaps through empathy, data and clinical insight
  • Applying design thinking for developing relevant healthcare products and services
  • Prototyping using 3D printing, digital tools, wireframing and medical app development
  • Testing through usability evaluation, simulated test marketing and clinical considerations
  • Understanding regulatory requirements, IP frameworks and quality standards
  • Building branding strategies, pricing structures, sales plans and distribution pathways
  • Creating business models and learning how to secure funding and scale healthcare ventures

Learners will get an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi after completion of the course. 

