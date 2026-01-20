IIT Delhi Launches Advanced Professional Certificate Programme In FinTech

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has revealed the newest version of its Professional Certificate Programme in FinTech, which is meant to provide the professionals with the most up-to-date knowledge of finance and technology. It is offered through the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) and lasts for six months.

The program consists of 118 hours of learning, including live interactive sessions (60 hours) and capstone projects, recorded lectures, assignments, and quizzes. The delivery is completely online through Direct-to-Device (D2D) learning with the possibility of an optional campus immersion at the IIT Delhi campus to enhance the educational experience.

A key strength the programme is its industry-aligned curriculum, structured around the "ABCDs" of FinTech - Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, and Big Data. Modules cover foundational and emerging topics such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, algorithmic trading, generative AI applications in finance, digital payments, cybersecurity, regulatory frameworks (RegTech) and entrepreneurial opportunities in FinTech. A significant capstone project allows participants to apply classroom learning to real-world scenarios.

Participants who successfully complete the course and meet attendance and assessment criteria will receive an e-certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi. The certification aims to prepare learners for roles including Financial Analyst, Compliance Expert, FinTech Product Manager, and Data Scientist.

The fee for the 2026 batch is set to be around Rs 1,85,000 plus GST, and flexible payment and EMI options will be provided. The application for potential candidates has to be sent before January 17, 2026, and the classes will start on February 28, 2026, ending in August 2026.