IITian At Yale University Lists "Massive Life Upgrades" After Moving To US, Internet Reacts

An IIT Delhi alumnus, who is pursuing an MBA at Yale University, has sparked a discussion by sharing his positive experiences after moving to the United States. The man, whose name is Aman Rai, took to LinkedIn to counter the common narrative of Non-Resident Indian (NRI) facing a "hard life" abroad.

He revealed that he moved to the US six months ago to start his MBA at Yale University. "Since then, the social media algorithm has been pushing a specific type of content- Indians in the US complaining about the 'hard life' and sharing expectation vs reality reels about no house help, bad weather, no quick comm, etc," he wrote.

In his post, he listed many points, sharing the "other side- so many massive life upgrades that I have experienced."

Infrastructure and Safety: Rai praises the pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and safety, allowing his wife to drive comfortably within two months of arrival. "There are sidewalks without random manholes. I couldn't imagine running in the second half of the day without the fear of being hit by a vehicle in Bangalore," he said.

Air Quality: He highlights the significant improvement in air quality compared to Delhi. "Coming from Delhi, breathing here feels like breathing an elixir," he wrote.

Lifestyle: Rai prefers cooking and ordering groceries weekly, enjoying clean, high-quality food and access to nature. "I don't miss Blinkit or Zomato at all. I used to order unhealthy stuff anyway. Grocery ordering is usually fine once a week on apps like Instacart," he added.

Professional Growth: Rai has already started working with a $1B VC fund, citing the US's opportunities and supportive environment.

Mental Peace: He notes the calmness of life in the US, free from constant honking and ambient noise.

Social Media Reaction

The post gained a significant reach, with more than 1,000 likes. Many users commented on the post, sharing their views.

"Resonate with the doors opening fast bit. I've noticed people are generous with their time for coffee chats, career advice, and mentoring. Love the paying it forward culture," one user wrote.

"I did my Masters in the US, and I think it's amazing. But for most people, I also think it's more about what you want out of life and where you want to spend it vs just a better career or lifestyle," another user said.

"People just want to be victims. They live in highly developed Western cities yet create content about how difficult their lives are just to gain reach. They seek validation from those who can't move there and use their 'struggles' to fulfill a need for attention," a third said.