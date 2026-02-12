'We Were Wrong': Foreign Couple's Admission About India After Arriving In Mumbai Viral

A foreign couple has gone viral on social media after admitting that they were 'wrong' about India during their visit to the country. In an Instagram video, content creators Pat and Giulia, who arrived in Mumbai recently, highlighted that the city was pleasant and completely different from the online chatter about the place, which is mostly negative.

"Me and Giulia are actually really surprised because we came here and thought that you'd come out to some of the touristy areas and get hassled, like in a lot of Asian places and around the world," said Pat in the video, adding: "But here [Mumbai], no one has really hassled us. Everyone's been quite nice."

"Kind of sense online sometimes, people make this thing about India that it's too busy, but it's not like that. Actually, people are pretty decent if you just say no, I'm not interested and thank you."

Pat also marvelled at the architecture of the Elphinstone College building in Kala Ghoda, calling it beautiful and 'super historic'.

"We were wrong about India. What a pleasant place, good people, good vibes," the couple captioned the video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Welcome To India'

As the video went viral, social media users lauded the couple for showing the positive side of India and encouraged them to visit the offbeat locations as well.

"At least some of you are showing the actual India and its beauty instead of the token India bashing we see online," said one user, while another added: "

A third commented: "Welcome to India and my city, Mumbai. In Mumbai, nobody really has the time to hassle you; hawkers have bigger fish to fry than running behind one customer. Also, enjoy some of the Gothic architecture the British left behind for us to use."

A fourth said: "Bro you are just in a city in India. India is a mini-subcontinent. 28 states with 28 languages, vulture, geography, weather and race."