Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha Reacts After Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, And Others Offer Help: "Everybody Has Stood By Him"

Actor Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, on Wednesday said that many people from the film industry have come out in support of the actor, a day after he surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities in connection with cheque bounce cases.

Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount in the cheque bounce cases. The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

Several members of the film industry have offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.

Speaking about the support they have received, Radha Yadav told PTI, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help."

Goldie Jain, Rajpal Yadav's manager of 25 years, said that many leading actors, directors, and producers have offered assistance.

A media report claimed that actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker David Dhawan have also offered financial help.

"People have taken the initiative to help. They have all promised support, and it is not only financial. It is true that Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan have called. In what capacity and how they will help is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai," Jain said.

He added, "The bail hearing is tomorrow, and if everything goes well, we will hold a press conference."

In 2010, Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut film Ata Pata Laapata, which later flopped at the box office. Before his surrender, he told Bollywood Hungama that he did not have the money or any other means to repay the outstanding amount.

When asked whether he had sought help from his famous colleagues, the actor said, "Everyone is on their own" in the industry.

In its recent judgement, the Delhi High Court noted that Yadav was required to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the High Court be released in favour of the complainant.

Actor Sonu Sood was among the first to come forward in support of Yadav. He said he was signing him for a film and giving the signing amount as an advance.

Yadav, an NSD graduate, has been a mainstay in several popular Bollywood comedies.

ALSO READ: How The Film Ata Pata Laapata Got Rajpal Yadav Sent To Tihar Jail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case