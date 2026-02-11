BJP Corporator Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed As BMC Mayor

BJP corporator Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed as Mayor of Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It is the first time in four decades that Mumbai mayor has been chosen from the BJP after Sena (UBT) decided against fielding a challenger, making the contest unopposed and ending the Thackeray family's 25-year dominance over the richest civic body.

A three-term corporator from Ghatkopar West, 53-year-old Tawde brings over a decade of experience in grassroots politics in civic administration and public welfare. As per senior BJP leaders, Tawde is known for her hands-on approach and community engagement and has steadily built a reputation as a leader who combines administrative competence with deep local connect.

'BJP Forced To Choose Marathi Mayor'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the BJP was forced to choose a Marathi mayor for Mumbai due to the overwhelming support of Marathi people to his party and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the BMC polls.

Tawde is originally from the Congress, Raut claimed and added, "The way Marathi people overwhelmingly voted for the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, the BJP had to make a Marathi mayor in Mumbai."

BMC Election Results: Recap

In the BMC polls to the 227-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena, won 29 seats. With a combined strength of 118 corporators, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured mayor's post comfortably.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), which ruled the civic body for 25 years since 1997, won 65 seats, while its allies, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), won six and one seat, respectively.

The BMC is the country's richest civic body, with its budget for the 2025-26 pegged at Rs 74,450 crore.