All About Ritu Tawde, BJP's Mumbai Mayor Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday named Ritu Tawde as its candidate for the post of Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body has been functioning without elected corporators since 2022 after the previous council completed its tenure.

The upcoming mayoral election is being closely tracked, for it will decide the political leadership of India's richest civic body.

Ritu Tawde: Long-Standing Experience In Municipal Politics

Ritu Tawde is a senior BJP corporator with considerable experience in municipal administration. Tawde first won a municipal election in 2012 from Ward No. 127. She secured another victory in 2017 from Ward No. 121 in Ghatkopar and registered a third consecutive win in the 2025 election from Ward No. 132, establishing her dominance in the area.

She has also previously served as the Chairperson of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Education Committee. This adds to her administrative experience within the civic body.

Grassroots Connect And Party Standing

Tawde joined the BJP in 2012, leaving Congress. According to BJP leaders, Tawde remains actively engaged at the grassroots level and is considered capable of resolving public grievances.

Tawde, a veteran leader from the Ghatkopar-Pant Nagar belt (Ward 121/132), emerged as the leading choice for the Mayor's post following internal discussions within the Mahayuti alliance. Her nomination is being viewed as a strategic move by the BJP to project a “Marathi Hindu” face while also rewarding a loyal party worker with deep experience in civic governance.

Role In Party Organisation

Apart from her municipal responsibilities, Tawde also holds an important organisational role. She serves as the Vice President of the Maharashtra State Mahila Morcha.

Election To End Administrative Rule

The election for Mumbai's 78th Mayor is scheduled to take place at the BMC headquarters on February 11 at noon. The vote is expected to bring an end to nearly four years of administrative rule at the civic body.