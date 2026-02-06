"Will Thank Centre For Good Work, Even If Congress Gets Upset": Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he will not refrain from thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Centre whenever they do good work for the Union Territory.

"I am not one of those people who would not be thankful for a good cause for Jammu and Kashmir. This sometimes upsets my friends, they don't like it when I thank the Prime Minister," he said, while mentioning Tariq Hamid, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief.

Abdullah is set to present the second budget of his government for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly, with likely focus on daily wagers and the tourism and industrial sectors.

Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented his maiden budget on March 7 last year. The Abdullah-led National Conference government assumed office on October 16, 2024, marking the end of nearly six years of central rule in the Union Territory.

The J&K Assembly's Budgest session, will be held in three phases. The first phase began with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 2, will conclude on April 4. The remaining sittings will be held after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, subject to moon sighting.

February will have 18 working days of Assembly business, while March and April will have five and four working days respectively.