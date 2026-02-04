Operation KIYA: 2 Jaish Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Udhampur

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, who were spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Tuesday, have been killed in an encounter by the Indian Army. In a precision strike, security forces blasted a cave hideout in Udhampur's Basantgarh area, killing two JeM terrorists, including their top commander, Maavi, from Pakistan.

The operation codenamed 'Kiya' was launched on February 3 after a specific intel input from the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the presence of Jaish terrorists in that area.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police, CIF Delta (Counter Insurgency Force Delta), an elite Indian Army unit under the White Knight Corps (16 Corps), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) executed a joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh.

Sniffer dogs with cameras mounted on them were pressed into service to detect the terrorists' presence, with intermittent firing continuing through the night.

Security forces fired rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) rounds, targeting the mouth of the cave hideout and eliminating both commanders. M4 rifles, AK-47, and large quantities of ammunition were recovered from terrorists.

"Contact with terrorists was established yesterday and since then, terrorists were prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism," White Knight Corps wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Operation concluded successfully. Area remains under surveillance. We Serve, We Protect!" the army added.

The terrorists, operating in the area for months, were reportedly planning to establish a base and gather supplies. Their elimination brings relief to locals, coming just weeks after a special police official was killed in the same area on December 15.

A significant win for security forces in the ongoing fight against terrorism just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to review the security scenario and launch several developmental projects.