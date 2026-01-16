3 Jaish Terrorist Hideouts Busted In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua

In a significant counter-terrorism operation, three terrorist hideouts of the terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, were busted by police and other security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorist elements in the forest region of Kamaad Nallah, Kalaban, and Dhanu Parole in the Billawar area, joint teams launched a search operation.

During this operation, terrorists opened fire on security forces, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted throughout the night.

Police said two empty M4 cartridges, a plastic box with desi ghee, a polythene packet of almonds, hand gloves, a cap, a blanket, a tarpaulin sheet, a small pouch, and a polythene bag were recovered from the first hideout.

A cooking gas cylinder, cooking oil, charger wire, hand gloves, cooking and eating utensils, an empty oil gallon, large plastic bags, a torch, blankets, a container, and wrappers of eatables, among other miscellaneous items, were recovered from the other two hideouts, according to police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, Mohita Sharma, confirmed that the search operation is ongoing.

Sources said a group of Pakistani terrorists, affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, are roaming in the Billawar forest belt.