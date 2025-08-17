4 Dead As Cloudburst Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua, Rescue Ops On

At least four people were killed and many others were injured due to flooding caused by a cloudburst in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Sunday.

The cloudburst struck a village in Janglote during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who is a member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, said a railway track, the National Highway-44 and a police station were also damaged in the cloudburst.

"The civilian administration, military and paramilitary have swung into action. The situation is being continuously monitored," he posted on X after speaking to a senior police officer in Kathua.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.

Spoken to SSP Kathua Sh Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloud burst in the Janglote area.



4 Casualties reported. In addition, damage has occurred to Railway track, National Highway while Police Station Kathua has been affected.



The civilian Administration,… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 17, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the incident and directed officials to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety of people in cloudburst and landslide-hit Kathua district.

“Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured," his office said on X.

“He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance,” the statement added.

Kathua's Weather Advisory After Cloudburst

The district administration issued a weather advisory and said "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is reported across the district. It also requested the public to stay away from water bodies.

"The public is strongly advised to avoid going near rivers, streams, nahallas and other water bodies, besides avoiding hilly and landslide and other risk-prone areas. Due to heavy rainfall, water levels can rise rapidly, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides," the District Information Centre, Kathua, said in a post on X.

🚨 Weather Advisory | Kathua 🚨

Heavy to very heavy rainfall reported across the district.

⚠️ Avoid rivers, streams, nallahs, hilly & landslide-prone areas.

Stay alert to risk of flash floods & landslides.

📞 Helpline:

DEOC: 01922-238796 | PCR: 9858034100 | ERSS: 112@diprjk pic.twitter.com/pUVhCdqSGe — Information & PR, Kathua (@DiprKathua) August 17, 2025

It also released the following helpline numbers: 01922-238796 and 9858034100.

Heavy rainfall has led to a sharp increase in the level of most of the water bodies, with the Ujh river flowing near the danger mark, the officials said.

Kishtwar Cloudburst

This week, more than 50 people were killed and over 100 others were injured after flash floods triggered by the cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar.

The tragedy struck when a large number of people had gathered in Chisoti for the annual pilgrimage to the Machail Mata temple on August 14. At least 82 people are still missing.

The yatra began on July 25 and was scheduled to end on September 5. The 8.5-kilometre trek to the 9,500-foot shrine begins from Chisoti, which is located about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town.