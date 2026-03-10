Explained: Why Is Mumbai Already At 40 Degrees And How Long It Will Last

The summer heat has intensified across Mumbai and adjoining districts, forcing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to raise the alert level from yellow to orange for Tuesday as maximum temperatures climbed sharply above seasonal norms. Residents faced another hot day with clear skies and soaring mercury that echoed early summer conditions.

The new orange alert, a higher warning level than the earlier yellow advisory, indicates heatwave-like conditions with significant health risks, especially for prolonged outdoor exposure. The alert covers key urban and suburban areas, including parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, where hot and humid conditions are expected to persist through mid-week.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert due to continued high temperatures and heat stress risk in the city and adjoining districts," a senior weather official said, advising residents to limit outdoor activities between noon and early afternoon.

Record Early Temperatures And Heatwave Trends

Temperature readings on Tuesday recorded maximums approaching 38-40 degrees Celsius in parts of the metropolitan region, with some local stations noting levels well above the March average. Meteorologists say strong dry winds and weak sea breezes have prevented coastal cooling, leading to sustained heat.

Seasonal forecasters point out that such high readings this early in March are unusual but align with a broader pattern of early heat surges across western India this year.

"We are seeing daytime highs much above long-term averages. This is because anti cyclonic system over Gujarat is bringing in easterly winds from many other areas including interiors of Maharashtra. Once these cross the Ghats, they tend to sink. That leads to the temperature rise. Temperatures should drop in the city in a day or two. ," said Athreya Shetty, an independent weather observer.

Public Health Advisory

The combination of high temperatures and rising humidity is expected to elevate heat-index values, the felt temperature, making conditions feel hotter than the official figures. Hospital emergency services and health experts have reiterated precautionary advice.

"Hydration and avoiding direct sun exposure are critical during this spell. Seniors, children, and outdoor workers are particularly at risk. Midday sun exposure has to be limited, and those with respiratory illnesses face added risks. Dehydration can quickly become a serious concern in such extreme heat," said Lancelot Pinto, a Mumbai-based pulmonologist.

Commuters and residents on the street expressed discomfort with the sharp temperature rise. "It already feels like mid-May at noon, and there is hardly any breeze. It's tiring to even get out and walk for 10 minutes in the noon," said Griha Joshi, a local shopkeeper in Dadar.

Air Quality And Combined Heat Stress

Alongside the heat, the city's air quality index (AQI) showed mixed signals, with some monitoring stations reporting poor to severe levels, though officials noted slight improvements compared to recent days.

Poor air quality trapped under hot, stagnant air can exacerbate asthma and respiratory problems.

Forecast And Preparedness

With unseasonal hot weather projected over the next 48-72 hours, authorities are urging increased community awareness and adjustments to daily routines, including avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours and maintaining hydration.

Meteorologists say while the orange alert reflects significant heat stress potential, a slight dip in temperatures may arrive in a couple of days as wind patterns shift. Until then, Mumbaikars are advised to brace for continued hot conditions and act on official heat advisories.