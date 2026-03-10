Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

"Fridge Mein Milegi": Mumbai Dentist's Suicide, And Shraddha Walkar Warning

Police have registered a case of unnatural death. The cops are now probing the role of her boyfriend and recording statements of her family members.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"<i>Fridge Mein Milegi</i>": Mumbai Dentist's Suicide, And Shraddha Walkar Warning
Stuti Sonwane, 24, was found dead in her room last morning
  • A 24-year-old dentistry student died by suicide at her Mumbai home allegedly due to mental harassment.
  • A six-page note revealed her boyfriend suspected her of cheating and made hurtful remarks
  • The note referenced the Shraddha Walkar murder case and friends' chilling jokes about body in fridge
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

A 24-year-old postgraduate student of dentistry has died by suicide at her Mumbai home, allegedly due to mental harassment by her boyfriend. According to a six-page suicide note found in Stuti Sonwane's room, the MDS student was in a relationship, and her boyfriend would suspect her of cheating and make hurtful remarks about her character. The note adds that their relationship had turned toxic owing to these suspicions.

The suicide note, it is learnt, also implicitly refers to Delhi's chilling Shraddha Walkar murder case, in which the 27-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla. The woman's body parts were recovered from Aaftab's refrigerator. Stuti's suicide note says that her friends knew about her troubles with her boyfriend and would often joke, "You would be found in a fridge one day".

Stuti lived with her parents and sister in Mumbai's Antop Hill neighbourhood. When she did not step out of her room till about 11 am yesterday, her parents called out to her, but got no response. When they broke open the door to her room, she was found hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The cops are now probing the role of her boyfriend and recording statements of her family members.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mumbai Dentist Suicide, Shraddha Walkar Case, Mumbai Suicide Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now