"<i>Fridge Mein Milegi</i>": Mumbai Dentist's Suicide, And Shraddha Walkar Warning

A 24-year-old postgraduate student of dentistry has died by suicide at her Mumbai home, allegedly due to mental harassment by her boyfriend. According to a six-page suicide note found in Stuti Sonwane's room, the MDS student was in a relationship, and her boyfriend would suspect her of cheating and make hurtful remarks about her character. The note adds that their relationship had turned toxic owing to these suspicions.

The suicide note, it is learnt, also implicitly refers to Delhi's chilling Shraddha Walkar murder case, in which the 27-year-old woman was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla. The woman's body parts were recovered from Aaftab's refrigerator. Stuti's suicide note says that her friends knew about her troubles with her boyfriend and would often joke, "You would be found in a fridge one day".

Stuti lived with her parents and sister in Mumbai's Antop Hill neighbourhood. When she did not step out of her room till about 11 am yesterday, her parents called out to her, but got no response. When they broke open the door to her room, she was found hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The cops are now probing the role of her boyfriend and recording statements of her family members.