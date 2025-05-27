Advertisement
25-Year-Old Women Jumps To Death From 23rd Floor Of Mumbai Highrise

The incident occurred in the Kannamwar Nagar area on Monday night, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
25-Year-Old Women Jumps To Death From 23rd Floor Of Mumbai Highrise
Locals alerted police and an accidental death report was registered in the case. (Representational)
Mumbai:

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from the 23rd floor of a building in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Kannamwar Nagar area on Monday night, an official said.

He said the victim, Harshada Tandolkar, was mentally disturbed, but the exact reason for the extreme step is unclear.

Tandolkar jumped from the 23rd floor and fell on a parked motorcycle, and her body split into two, the official said.

Locals alerted the police, and based on preliminary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the case, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

