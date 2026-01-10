'Impregnate Childless Women, Get Rs 10 Lakh': How Men Were Conned In Bihar

Make a woman pregnant and get rewarded up to Rs 10 lakh -- was how it started. Online advertisements describing the so-called 'All India Pregnant Job' were put up on social media. Men were tempted with free sex and financial reward. They ended up paying 'initial charges' in the hope of sex and money before they could realise they were being scammed.

A gang that has been defrauding unsuspecting victims with false promises of rewards for impregnating childless women, cheap loans, and fake jobs has been busted by the Nawada Cyber Police in Bihar.

A resident of Nawada, Ranjan Kumar, has been arrested, and a minor has been taken into custody over cybercrime charges.

The 'All India Pregnant Service'

Funny as it may sound, the 'All India Pregnant Job' was a real scam wrapped in a job and loan offer. They used several misleading pitches, like 'Playboy Service,' and offered cheap loans using names like 'Dhani Finance' and 'SBI cheap loans.' Fake advertisements with these phrases were shared on Facebook and WhatsApp to attract potential victims.

How People Were Trapped

The accused promised Rs 10 lakh to men to impregnate childless women. Even if they failed, they were still assured that they would get half the money. The potential victims were sent photos of female models and were lured with the free sex offer.

But there was a catch. The victims were asked to pay initial charges towards what the fraudsters touted as registration fees, hotel tariffs, et al. The extortion continued until the victims realised that they were being scammed.

Believing that it was an easy way to hit a million, many lost their savings. Fearing social stigma, they didn't approach the cops or inform anyone, in most cases.

Arrest And Police Appeal

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a man, Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Nawada. A minor was also detained in this connection. Four mobile phones used in the fraud have been recovered, said Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman. A case has been registered under related sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, several such cyberfraud incidents have been uncovered in the Nawada district earlier.

A similar modus operandi was followed in the previous incidents, with the victims being blackmailed and extorted. Several accused were arrested. But it did not stop, with the 'pregnancy job' remaining a pitch that still lured men of all ages looking for quick money and sex.

The police have now appealed to the public not to trust such tempting and unusual claims on social media. Nishu Mallik, in-charge of the Nawada Cyber Police Station and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nawada, has urged people to immediately report such suspicious activities.

(With inputs by Ashok Priyadarshi)