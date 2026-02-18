Denied Entry To Exam Centre, Patna Girl Jumps Off Moving Train, Dies

In a tragic incident in Patna's Masaurhi, a Class 10 girl student died by suicide after being denied entry at her examination centre. The incident occurred near Maharajchak village, under the jurisdiction of Masaurhi police.

Komal Kumari, a Class 10 student, had travelled to her relatives' village in Maharajchak on Tuesday. Her examination centre was six kilometres away. Although the reporting time was 9 AM, she arrived at 9:15 AM, by which time the gates had been closed. She knocked on the gates, pleading with the staff: "The examination will begin at 9:30 AM. I am only 10 minutes late, and it is crucial for my career."

Despite her repeated appeals, Komal was denied entry. Distressed, she returned home but later went to Nadaul, boarded a train, and jumped between Taregna and Masaurhi Court stations.

She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Initially unidentified, the Masaurhi police later shared her photograph on social media, which enabled her villagers to identify her and inform her family.

Komal was the eldest of three siblings, with two younger brothers. Her father works as a labourer outside the state.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region and raised questions about the strict enforcement of examination timing rules.