CCTV Shows Teen Driving Scorpio Recklessly Just Before Killing 23-Year-Old

The teenager who rammed a Scorpio SUV into 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra's bike, killing him on the spot, was overspeeding, shows the latest CCTV footage. The video shows the minutes before the horrific accident took place near Dwarka in West Delhi on February 3.

In the latest CCTV footage, the SUV is seen narrowly missing a bus before ramming Sahil's bike. The alleged teen driver is also seen losing lane discipline while overspeeding.

The SUV, which hit Sahil's bike, was being driven by a 17-year-old who is currently on interim bail due to his class 10 board exams.

On Tuesday, a video, filmed from inside the car by a woman sitting next to the teen driver, also showed him speeding on a road without a divider. That video also showed SUV narrowly missing a bus before colliding head on with Sahil's bike.

The footage also shows Sahil attempting to overtake the bus on his motorcycle just before the SUV coming from the opposite direction collides with him.

Sahil's mother, who shared the reel, said the video had been trimmed at the end, the part when the accident actually took place.

Dreams Cut Short

Sahil's room is a tragic reminder of a life full of passion and ambitions, over too soon. Sahil's framed portraits sit on his study table along with a stack of books and laptop. "They want to fly first class. I want to own the plane," reads a poster.

Dozens of medals hang on the wall adjacent to the table.

On the walls, he had written - "Obsession is gonna beat talent".

On the ceiling, he had scribbled what appears to be a personal goal. "2025 will be my year," he had written, "$1000,000 year!"

'D' for 'dream' and 'discipline', said another motto.

'Screamed For 10 Minutes'

On February 3 afternoon, Sahil's mother, Inna Maakan, received a phone call from a man informing her of an accident. The man described the crash victim as "slim and fair." Maakan's world came crashing down and she rushed out of the house. By the time she arrived at the spot and took her son to the hospital, he was gone.

Maakan says she screamed for 10 minutes before the ambulance standing nearby picked up her son and drove to the hospital.

"An ambulance was there but he was not taken to the hospital. After I screamed, Sahil was picked by his legs and hands, without any support to the neck, and taken to the hospital," she added.

Sahil was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital where Maakan allegedly had to shout for someone to attend to her son.

"My neighbour drove me to the hospital. When I shouted, the hospital carried out ECG and declared him dead," she said.

"People who made videos said my child was thrown up in the air nearly 50 feet."

The SUV had been issued 13 challans or violation tickets in the past, of which nine were for speeding. The teen allegedly didn't have a driving license.