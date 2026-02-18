Video: After Biker's Death, Teen Driver And His Sister Blamed Him For Crash

It looked like death. A crowd of people milled around an electric pole on the side of a road. A mangled bike with its rear tyre ripped off, and a man, motionless and clothes shredded, lay on dust-covered bricks where pedestrians would walk. The bike's exhaust pipe had detached and fallen on the road.

This entire scene unfolded within minutes after a Scorpio SUV rammed the bike head-on in Delhi's Dwarka. A 17-year-old - a minor, hence he didn't have a driving licence - and his sister had taken the vehicle out for a spin.

CCTV showed the SUV speeding down a road that had a white, unbroken line in the middle. In traffic terminology, such a line is used to inform drivers not to try overtaking.

A new video of the accident site, taken by an eyewitness, showed the minor driver and his sister arguing with the crowd that had gathered there.

"Come here, come here," a man was heard telling the siblings.

"It was the biker's fault, not our fault," the 17-year-old's sister shot back.

"A man has died, do you know?" another voice from the crowd was heard saying. "Don't go away. Wait here."

The SUV came to a stop after it hit a parked cab, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The taxi driver, identified as Ajit Singh, was injured. He received treatment at a local hospital.

Seconds after the accident, the siblings came out, looked at the damaged bonnet of their SUV, and started walking. A crowd had started building up.

The new video indicated the sheer force of the heavier SUV led to at least half of the cab's metal structure to come off its joints.

Many videos including CCTV of the accident are now available with the public and investigators. Before the collision with the bike that killed the rider, identified as 23-year-old Sahil Dhaneshra, CCTV footage showed the SUV speeding down the small road. It missed hitting a two-wheeler first, and swerved sharply by a few inches away from a bus, before hitting Dhaneshra's bike that was behind the bus.

The SUV driver was sent to an observation home and released on bail.

In a social media post, Dhaneshra's mother said the minor SUV driver was "driving recklessly" for social media fame and sought justice for her son.

Investigators have seized all the three vehicles involved - SUV, bike, and cab.