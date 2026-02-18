When Salim Khan Said He Married Helen To "Give Her Status": "My Religion Sanctioned Me"

Salman Khan's father, screenwriter Salim Khan, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. Salman and his other family members rushed to the hospital to see him yesterday. While fans and the film fraternity pray for his speedy recovery, anecdotes and stories of Salim Khan, his children, and his second marriage to Helen have resurfaced.

When Salim Khan Said He Was The First To Tell His First Wife, Salma, About Helen

In an old Zoom interview, Salim Khan was candid about how marrying Helen was not a "sudden decision." Salim first met Helen on the set of Kabuli Khan, where she played the lead role and he portrayed a villain.

He said, "It wasn't that I was unhappy with my marriage, so I remarried Helen. Salma was the first person I told that I was in love with Helen. Before she could find out about the relationship through gossip magazines or anyone else, I told her myself."

He continued, "I told my children, 'There's another person in my life. I'm married to her. I don't expect you to love her the way you love your mother. I just want you to respect her the way you respect your mother.' Looking back, these things cannot be handled with techniques. You have to be honest in your relationships. You have to admit the truth. I could have just been with Helen-maybe she wouldn't have objected-but my religion sanctioned me to marry again. I wanted to give her status. That's why I married her."

"It wasn't like that. When I told Salma about my relationship with Helen, she said wonderful things to me. Of course, there were problems between us, but only for a short time. After that, she accepted the situation," added Salim Khan.

On His Children's Reaction To His Second Marriage

Salim Khan and Salma have four children: Salman Khan (born 1965), Arbaaz Khan (born 1967), Sohail Khan (born 1969), and Alvira Khan Agnihotri (born 1970). Salim later adopted Arpita Khan Sharma, who was found as an infant on a Mumbai footpath and raised as their own.

Recalling their reaction to Helen in his life, Salim Khan said, "When I told the children, they were very young. They might not have understood me then, but now that they are older and more mature, they understand."

About Salim Khan's Hospitalisation

Salim Khan is under the supervision of Dr Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital. He is stable but under close observation, the treating doctor revealed to the media.

Salim Khan's long-time associate and collaborator Javed Akhtar, along with family friend Sanjay Dutt, visited him at the hospital last night. Salman Khan, Alvira Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and Salim Khan's grandchildren Nirvaan, Arhaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri were also present.

More details about his health are awaited and will be shared with the family's consent.

