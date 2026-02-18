Javed Akhtar Rushes To Salim Khan At Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar visited his longtime collaborator Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai late Tuesday night after the 90-year-old was admitted following a minimal brain haemorrhage.

Salim Khan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remains on ventilator support as a precaution, doctors said.

"He Is Stable", Says Doctor

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating him, Salim Khan suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure on Wednesday morning.

"There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A procedure called DSA was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator. By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more," Dr Parkar told the media.

"He's fine, he's stable... All in all, he's doing quite well," he added.

The doctor further stated that Salim Khan's blood pressure was "high" at the time of admission and that he was experiencing some "jerks". "He was given immediate care at the hospital," he said.

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital's emergency ward on Tuesday morning by family physician Dr Sandeep Chopra before being shifted to the ICU.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Parkar said.

Doctors clarified that his condition was never "as critical" as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists is currently monitoring his recovery.

Background

Soon after news of his hospitalisation emerged, family members reached the hospital. Among those present were his children - Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri - along with grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also visited the veteran screenwriter late Tuesday night.

The Salim-Javed Legacy

In the 1970s, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar formed one of the most influential screenwriting duos in Indian film history. Together, as Salim-Javed, they delivered several landmark films, including Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Don and Kaala Patthar.

Their scripts redefined mainstream Hindi cinema and were instrumental in shaping the screen persona of Amitabh Bachchan as the 'Angry Young Man'.

The partnership, however, ended in the early 1980s following creative and personal differences. For years, the two rarely spoke publicly about the split.

Despite the fallout, both writers continued to build individual careers - Salim Khan focusing on story development and production, while Javed Akhtar became one of the most respected lyricists and writers in the industry.

Over time, their public interactions became cordial. In recent years, the two have spoken about their partnership and its impact with greater openness.