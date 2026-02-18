Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is on ventilator after he suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage yesterday.

The 90-year-old writer, who along with Javed Akhtar is the co-architect of the Angry Young Man persona popularised by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s Hindi movies, underwent a minor medical procedure today at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the doctor treating Salim Khan, the condition of the industry veteran is currently "stable". If all goes well, the doctor said Salim Khan will be taken off ventilator tomorrow.

Here Are The Live Updates: