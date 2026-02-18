Advertisement
Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is on ventilator after he suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage yesterday. 

The 90-year-old writer, who along with Javed Akhtar is the co-architect of the Angry Young Man persona popularised by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s Hindi movies, underwent a minor medical procedure today at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the doctor treating Salim Khan, the condition of the industry veteran is currently "stable". If all goes well, the doctor said Salim Khan will be taken off ventilator tomorrow.

Here Are The Live Updates:

Feb 18, 2026 17:23 (IST)
Sohail Khan Leaves From Hospital

Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan Khan have left after paying a visit to Salim Khan who is admitted at Lilavati Hospital.

Feb 18, 2026 16:43 (IST)
Salman Khan Leaves From Hospital

Salman Khan has left the Lilavati Hospital after spending some time with father Salim Khan. Watch.

Feb 18, 2026 16:36 (IST)
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Praying For Salim Khan

Former actor Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan in the 1990s, shared a heartfelt note for Salim Khan on Instagram after she learnt about his hospitalisation.

"To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure...

"His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say," she wrote in a note.

Feb 18, 2026 16:28 (IST)
Salim Khan's Doctor Issues Written Health Update

"An official news bulletin was released at around 1.00 pm today dated February 18, 2026 with the consent of the relatives which was meant to be crisp and factual. Yesterday i.e. February 17, 2026, at 8.30 am, Mr. Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital by their family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra. 

"After the initial assessment, patient was initiated treatment in the emergency department and was shifted to the ICU on the first floor for further management. After due diligence by the team of doctors consisting of Dr. Vinay Chauhan (neurologist), Dr. Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr. Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), Dr. Kirti Upadhyaya (nephrologist) and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia, a consensual modality of treatment was initiated. Patient was intubated for better managed care and further investigations," Dr Jalil Parkar said in a statement.

The doctor also said that Salim Khan successfully underwent a procedure called as DSA today which was performed by Dr Nitin Dange. 

"Kindly note that there was no surgery involved. Patient is hemodynamically stable and shall be weaned off the ventilator as per medical norms (the process has been initiated)" he added.

Feb 18, 2026 16:18 (IST)
Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At The Hospital

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani paid a visit to Salim Khan after the veteran writer underwent a minor medical procedure at the Lilavati Hospital today.

Feb 18, 2026 15:49 (IST)
Sanjay Dutt Also Visited Salim Khan At Hospital

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is one of Salman Khan's oldest friends in the film industry, went to see Salim Khan at the hospital last night.

Feb 18, 2026 15:44 (IST)
Top Doctors Monitoring Salim Khan's Condition

A team of top specialists at Lilavati Hospital, including neurologists and cardiologists, is closely monitoring Salim Khan's condition. It consists of Dr Vinay Chauhan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), Dr Kirti Upadhyaya (nephrologist) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia (pulmonologist). Dr Nitin Dange performed the DSA procedure on Salim Khan today.

Feb 18, 2026 15:28 (IST)
'Salim Khan Not Critical': Doctor

Dr Jalil Parkar also clarified that Salim Khan's condition was never as "critical" as numerous publications reported.

"So, it is not that he is critical," the doctor told reporters today.

Feb 18, 2026 15:17 (IST)
Javed Akhtar Also Rushed To Visit Salim Khan At The Hospital

Javed Akhtar, screenwriter and one-half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, visited Salim Khan after he was admitted to the hospital yesterday. Read more here.

Feb 18, 2026 15:04 (IST)
Sohail Khan At Hospital

Salim Khan's youngest son and producer Sohail Khan also visited the patriarch at Lilavati Hospital. He was spotted at the hospital along with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and son Nirvaan Khan. 

Feb 18, 2026 14:54 (IST)
'Salim Khan's Recovery Might Take Some Time': Doctor

"Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more," said Dr Jalil Parkar. Salim Khan turned 90 on November 24, 2025.

Feb 18, 2026 14:45 (IST)
Iulia Vantur Visits Salim Khan At Hospital

Singer Iulia Vantur was also spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital where Salim Khan is undergoing treatment.

Feb 18, 2026 14:40 (IST)
Sshura Khan At Hospital

Sshura Khan, wife of Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan, also paid a visit to her father-in-law at the hospital. 

Feb 18, 2026 14:35 (IST)
Salma Khan-Helen Arrive Together To Visit Salim Khan

Salim Khan's wives Salma Khan and Helen reached the hospital together to check in on the veteran writer today. Read more here.

Feb 18, 2026 14:31 (IST)
Salman Khan Visits Salim Khan At Hospital With Full Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with his security detail, visited his father Salim Khan at the Lilavati Hospital in the afternoon.

Feb 18, 2026 14:23 (IST)
'Salim Khan's Blood Pressure Was High, He Was Having Jerks': Doctor

Dr Jalil Parkar said that Salim Khan had "high" blood pressure and was experiencing "jerks" when he was admitted to the hospital yesterday.

"He was given immediate care at the hospital," he added.

Feb 18, 2026 14:18 (IST)
'Salim Khan Is Expected To Be Taken Off Ventilator Tomorrow': Doctor

"By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator," said Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Feb 18, 2026 14:13 (IST)
'Salim Khan Was Put On Ventilator As A Safety Measure': Doctor

Salim Khan's condition was never as "critical" as widely reported by numerous publications, Dr Jalil Parkar said.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," he added.

Feb 18, 2026 14:08 (IST)
'Salim Khan Didn't Have A Surgery': Doctor

Dr Jalil Parkar also shut down rumours that Salim Khan had a surgery yesterday. 

The doctor today said, "A procedure called DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator."

Feb 18, 2026 14:03 (IST)
'Salim Khan Is Stable, Doing Fine': Doctor

A day after Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday in a health bulletin said the veteran writer is "stable and doing fine" after he underwent the minor medical procedure today. Read more here.

Feb 18, 2026 13:56 (IST)
Salim Khan Was Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Yesterday

Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital's emergency ward by family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra on Tuesday morning and subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Feb 18, 2026 13:52 (IST)
'Salim Khan On Ventilator After Suffering Minimal Brain Haemorrhage': Doctor

Hindi cinema legend Salim Khan, 90, is on ventilator at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage yesterday. He underwent a small procedure for the same today, his treating doctor Jalil Parkar said in a health bulletin.

