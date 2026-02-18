Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is on ventilator after he suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage yesterday.
The 90-year-old writer, who along with Javed Akhtar is the co-architect of the Angry Young Man persona popularised by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s Hindi movies, underwent a minor medical procedure today at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.
According to Dr Jalil Parkar, the doctor treating Salim Khan, the condition of the industry veteran is currently "stable". If all goes well, the doctor said Salim Khan will be taken off ventilator tomorrow.
Here Are The Live Updates:
Sohail Khan Leaves From Hospital
Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan Khan have left after paying a visit to Salim Khan who is admitted at Lilavati Hospital.
Salman Khan Leaves From Hospital
Salman Khan has left the Lilavati Hospital after spending some time with father Salim Khan. Watch.
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Praying For Salim Khan
Former actor Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan in the 1990s, shared a heartfelt note for Salim Khan on Instagram after she learnt about his hospitalisation.
"To the world, he is a legendary writer who helped shape icons like Amitabh Bachchan and co-created masterpieces like Sholay. To me, he was a father figure...
"His brilliance built cinematic history. His humanity built people. Praying for his strength and recovery. He means more to me than words can say," she wrote in a note.
Salim Khan's Doctor Issues Written Health Update
"An official news bulletin was released at around 1.00 pm today dated February 18, 2026 with the consent of the relatives which was meant to be crisp and factual. Yesterday i.e. February 17, 2026, at 8.30 am, Mr. Salim Khan was brought to the emergency department of Lilavati Hospital by their family doctor, Dr. Sandeep Chopra.
"After the initial assessment, patient was initiated treatment in the emergency department and was shifted to the ICU on the first floor for further management. After due diligence by the team of doctors consisting of Dr. Vinay Chauhan (neurologist), Dr. Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr. Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), Dr. Kirti Upadhyaya (nephrologist) and Dr. Bineet Ahluwalia, a consensual modality of treatment was initiated. Patient was intubated for better managed care and further investigations," Dr Jalil Parkar said in a statement.
The doctor also said that Salim Khan successfully underwent a procedure called as DSA today which was performed by Dr Nitin Dange.
"Kindly note that there was no surgery involved. Patient is hemodynamically stable and shall be weaned off the ventilator as per medical norms (the process has been initiated)" he added.
Sangeeta Bijlani Visits Salim Khan At The Hospital
Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani paid a visit to Salim Khan after the veteran writer underwent a minor medical procedure at the Lilavati Hospital today.
Sanjay Dutt Also Visited Salim Khan At Hospital
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is one of Salman Khan's oldest friends in the film industry, went to see Salim Khan at the hospital last night.
Top Doctors Monitoring Salim Khan's Condition
A team of top specialists at Lilavati Hospital, including neurologists and cardiologists, is closely monitoring Salim Khan's condition. It consists of Dr Vinay Chauhan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), Dr Kirti Upadhyaya (nephrologist) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia (pulmonologist). Dr Nitin Dange performed the DSA procedure on Salim Khan today.
'Salim Khan Not Critical': Doctor
Dr Jalil Parkar also clarified that Salim Khan's condition was never as "critical" as numerous publications reported.
"So, it is not that he is critical," the doctor told reporters today.
Javed Akhtar Also Rushed To Visit Salim Khan At The Hospital
Javed Akhtar, screenwriter and one-half of the iconic Salim-Javed duo, visited Salim Khan after he was admitted to the hospital yesterday. Read more here.
Sohail Khan At Hospital
Salim Khan's youngest son and producer Sohail Khan also visited the patriarch at Lilavati Hospital. He was spotted at the hospital along with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh and son Nirvaan Khan.
'Salim Khan's Recovery Might Take Some Time': Doctor
"Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is more," said Dr Jalil Parkar. Salim Khan turned 90 on November 24, 2025.
Iulia Vantur Visits Salim Khan At Hospital
Singer Iulia Vantur was also spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital where Salim Khan is undergoing treatment.
Sshura Khan At Hospital
Sshura Khan, wife of Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan, also paid a visit to her father-in-law at the hospital.
Salma Khan-Helen Arrive Together To Visit Salim Khan
Salim Khan's wives Salma Khan and Helen reached the hospital together to check in on the veteran writer today. Read more here.
Salman Khan Visits Salim Khan At Hospital With Full Security
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with his security detail, visited his father Salim Khan at the Lilavati Hospital in the afternoon.
'Salim Khan's Blood Pressure Was High, He Was Having Jerks': Doctor
Dr Jalil Parkar said that Salim Khan had "high" blood pressure and was experiencing "jerks" when he was admitted to the hospital yesterday.
"He was given immediate care at the hospital," he added.
'Salim Khan Is Expected To Be Taken Off Ventilator Tomorrow': Doctor
"By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator," said Dr Jalil Parkar, who is treating Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
'Salim Khan Was Put On Ventilator As A Safety Measure': Doctor
Salim Khan's condition was never as "critical" as widely reported by numerous publications, Dr Jalil Parkar said.
"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," he added.
'Salim Khan Didn't Have A Surgery': Doctor
Dr Jalil Parkar also shut down rumours that Salim Khan had a surgery yesterday.
The doctor today said, "A procedure called DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) was done today morning. No surgery was required. He is still on ventilator."
'Salim Khan Is Stable, Doing Fine': Doctor
A day after Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday in a health bulletin said the veteran writer is "stable and doing fine" after he underwent the minor medical procedure today. Read more here.
Salim Khan Was Admitted To Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital Yesterday
Salim Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital's emergency ward by family doctor Dr Sandeep Chopra on Tuesday morning and subsequently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
'Salim Khan On Ventilator After Suffering Minimal Brain Haemorrhage': Doctor
Hindi cinema legend Salim Khan, 90, is on ventilator at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage yesterday. He underwent a small procedure for the same today, his treating doctor Jalil Parkar said in a health bulletin.