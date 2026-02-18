Drunk Salman Khan Fought With Subhash Ghai At A Party. What Salim Khan Told Actor

Salim Khan, veteran screenwriter and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is on a ventilator after he suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage yesterday. While fans and the film fraternity pray for his speedy recovery, anecdotes and stories of Salim Khan with his children have been resurfacing.

When Salim Khan Spoke About Salman Khan's Fight With Subhash Ghai

In an old interview with Pooja Bedi on Zoom, Salim Khan opened up about his unconditional love for his children, yet not always approving of their choices.

Recalling an incident between Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai, Salim Khan said, "He had some problem with Subhash Ghai. There was some unpleasantness at night at the party. So, next morning I was having my tea when he came to me and said, 'Raat ko Subhash Ghai ke saath haath pai ho gayi.' I asked, 'Kya hua?' He said, 'Aise hi ho gaya.' I asked whether he was feeling bad about it. He said yes. Then I asked him if he felt a major factor was his drinking. He said yes, he was a little high. I said, 'Go call him and say sorry.' And things were sorted-they did a film together."

On Anger Being A 'Genetic Problem' That His Children Got From Him

Speaking of one thing Salim Khan wants his children to embrace, he said, "Patience and anger management. I think anger is a good emotion if it is channelled in the right way. Anger is a genetic problem that my children also have, and they will learn to control it because it is a damaging thing, especially after drinking. If they can't control drinking, they should remove it from their lives."

Furthermore, Salim Khan spoke about why he felt a natural urge to protect his children, "I have never indulged in false humility because I think false humility is worse than conceit. Every time Salman has made a mistake... they criticise... but what do they expect me to say? That he deserves it? Because love is unconditional."

"I cannot say that Salman, you have to be perfect in this thing, or Arbaaz, you have to do a thing like this-then only I will love you. They are my children. I love them, and I would defend him, I would protect him, but at the same time I don't approve of some things that he does," added Salim Khan.

About Salim Khan's Hospitalisation

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital's emergency ward on Tuesday morning by family physician Dr Sandeep Chopra before being shifted to the ICU.

"After initial diagnosis and medication, we realised he needed ICU care. We put him on the ventilator because we wanted to do certain investigations. He was put on the ventilator as a safeguard so that he doesn't worsen," Dr Parkar said.

Doctors clarified that his condition was never "as critical" as widely reported. A team of neurologists and cardiologists is currently monitoring his recovery.

Soon after news of his hospitalisation emerged, family members reached the hospital. After the veteran screenwriter suffered a minimal brain haemorrhage, his wives Salma Khan and Helen visited him at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur.

Earlier, Salim Khan's longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar also paid a visit. Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri-along with grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri-were there too. Actor Sanjay Dutt also visited the veteran screenwriter late Tuesday night.

