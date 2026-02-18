"Salman Khan Wants His Girlfriends To Be His Mom": When Salim Khan Said Why His Son Wasn't Married

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning. Salman and his other family members rushed to the hospital to see him yesterday. While fans and the film fraternity pray for his speedy recovery, anecdotes and stories of Salman Khan and his father's unbreakable bond have resurfaced.

From why his firstborn didn't get a woman for marriage to the time the father and son didn't speak for six months—Salim Khan once opened up candidly about these lesser-known chapters of his life.

In an old interaction with Komal Nahta, Salim Khan explained why Salman fell for ambitious heroines, even though he wanted them to stay home and take care of the household after marriage.

Elaborating on the inherent dichotomy in Salman's choices, Salim Khan said: "There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he's not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with. They are very exciting and good-looking, and there's an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere, and 90% of the time, it is the heroine of his film. So, commitment is done, and they fall in love."

He added: "But film industry mein jo bhi auratein hain, unka aim hai ki career banana hai aur particular position par pahunchna hai (But the women in the film industry are very ambitious and focused on making a career and reaching a particular position). Ismein koi galat baat nahi hai (There is nothing wrong in this), but Salman wants to get married and make them sit at home."

Sharing how Salman always looked for his mother in his girlfriends, Salim Khan said: "Now when the commitment has started and they have started meeting each other, then he tries to convert them and looks for his mother in them. That is not possible. He wants her to drop kids to school like his mother did for them. He wants her to cook breakfast for the kids, make them do their homework, [and] do all these normal things that a mother would do at home. So, if he expects this from a girl who is working in films, then it is not possible. Even if the girl tries, it is not possible."

When Salim Khan Spoke About His Equation with Helen

There was a time when Salman publicly opened up about his anguish after his father married Helen.

"My mom's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I can't say why; I don't think explanations are needed. We get along very well because basically, I'm a mama's boy. I can't bear to see her unhappy. She was very hurt when my father married again. I'd hate it when she'd wait up for him to come home," Salman said in an old interview.

In one of the episodes of the documentary Angry Young Men (2024), Salim Khan was asked how he fell in love with Helen. He replied: "Pyaar toh aapne agar kiya hoga toh pata lagega (You will know if you have ever fallen in love)." He also shared how he broke the news to his children about his decision to marry Helen.

"I sat all the kids down and discussed it with them. I told them, 'You won't understand it now, but you will when you're older. I am in love with Helen aunty, and I know you can't love her as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect for her,'" Salim Khan recalled.

Salim Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan are often seen together celebrating special family occasions and festivals.