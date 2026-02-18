Regena Cassandrra Opens Up About Working With Directors "Who Hurl Abuses On The Mic"

Regena Cassandrra, who has carved her niche in Hindi films and OTT platforms, recently opened up in an interview about how she has worked on sets where directors would hurl abuses on the microphone. However, she also revealed working with director Madhur Bhandarkar on The Wives was different as he never "lost his cool."

What's Happening

Regena Cassandrra told The Hindustan Times, "I have worked with directors who hurl all abuses, left, right, and centre on the mic, and I have worked with directors who don't as well."

Speaking about Madhur Bhandarkar, she said, "But Madhur sir really just has never lost his cool. He truly is the coolest person. You should see him coming to shoot every day. He's wearing clothes like he's gonna do a photo shoot. There's not been a single day when I've seen him repeat his shades."

"He's a fun person to be around, live, so vivacious, he's so energetic the whole time. He cares about the impression he makes on people. He's a very positive, inclusive person, and I love people who are inclusive because in our industry it's very easy for people to be guarded, and for all the right reasons, too," added Regena Cassandrra.

She continued talking about collaborating with Madhur Bhandarkar in his upcoming film The Wives, "That too, this kind of story, which is his genre. He's talking about scandals, secrets, and things people probably just read about in the papers or gossip about. He's so at home doing this."

On Being Treated A Certain Way In Bollywood

In the same interview, Regena said she faced 'derogatory' behaviour in Bollywood due to her South Indian identity. Regena went on to say that the behaviour was meted out not just through words, but also through actions.

"A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions. It's sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it's not always the case, right?" Regena told Hindustan Times.

Regena Cassandrra's Work

Regena made her debut by playing a small character in the Tamil movie Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and rose to fame later with her roles in films like Siva Manasulo Sruthi, Routine Love Story, Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, Power, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Subramanyam for Sale, Jyo Achyutananda, Maanagaram, Awe, and Vidaamuyarchi.

She made her Hindi debut with the Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and has also appeared in Hindi films like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. She's also an important part of solid OTT shows such as Rocket Boys and Farzi.

ALSO READ | Farzi Actor Regena Cassandrra Says She "Was Being Put Down In A Certain Way In Bollywood" For Her South Indian Identity