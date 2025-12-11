Madhur Bhandarkar On <i>Dhurandhar's</i> 'Super Success': "One Film Set To Redefine Hindi Cinema Dynamics"

Amid Dhurandhar's strong performance, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared his thoughts on X, predicting that its success will bring a significant change in Bollywood.

He wrote, "Post Dhurandhar's super success, there will be a big paradigm shift in the Mumbai film industry, driven by strong content, diverse casting, and production houses backing scripts that resonate with audiences on a large scale."

He further added, "This one film is set to redefine the dynamics of Hindi cinema & shift how stories, talent, and conviction come together." Take a look at his post below:

The filmmaker had earlier reviewed the film, praising its gripping narrative. He wrote, "Watched #Dhurandhar, and what an explosive, thrilling ride it was!"

"It's a tense, gripping spy thriller that had me on the edge of my seat from start to finish. After a long time in a film, all the actors looked like the characters they portrayed, bringing realism and authenticity to their roles," added Bhandarkar.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has emerged as a major box office success. The film earned Rs 103 crore in its first three days and crossed the Rs 150 crore mark within five days. It is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore milestone.

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar boasts a stellar ensemble cast.

The makers also teased a sequel in the post-credit scene, revealing that the second part will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.