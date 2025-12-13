Vinod Khanna's Second Wife Kavita Khanna Opens Up About Equation With Akshaye Khanna: "I Did Not Try To Be A Mother"

Akshaye Khanna has been all over social media ever since the stupendous response to Dhurandhar. Old interviews of his father, legendary actor Vinod Khanna, have also been resurfacing. And now his stepmother, Vinod Khanna's second wife, Kavita Khanna, has opened up about her equation with Akshaye Khanna.

In conversation with journalist Loveena Tandon on her YouTube channel Loveena Tandon Productions, Kavita Khanna spoke about how she never tried to be a "mother" to Akshaye Khanna, as he already had the best mother.

Furthermore, speaking of her "spiritual connection" with Vinod Khanna, she said, "It was passion and love. We were in sync with each other. It was a perfect marriage with all its flaws."

Vinod Khanna first married Geetanjali Khanna in 1971, but they got divorced in 1985. This was also when Vinod Khanna took the decision to join Osho's ashram, leaving his film career behind. He then married Kavita Khanna.

When Vinod Khanna Went To Osho Ashram

Kavita Khanna spoke of the time when Vinod Khanna took sanyaas as he went to Osho's ashram after his mother died.

She added, "He (Vinod Khanna) wasn't expecting to become a member of Parliament. There was a lot of work in process when he died."

When Akshaye Khanna Spoke About Vinod Khanna Taking Sanyaas

In an old interview with Mid-day, he opened up about his childhood and spoke about his father Vinod Khanna's decision to leave his family and acting career to follow Osho's teachings.

Akshaye said, "To not only leave his family, but to take 'sanyaas' (renunciation). Sanyaas means giving up your life in totality-family is [only] a part of it. It's a life-changing decision, which he felt that he needed to take at the time. As a five-year-old, it was impossible [for me] to understand it. I can understand it now."

Reflecting on his father's decision, the actor acknowledged that it must have been a deeply profound experience for him.

"Something must have moved him so deeply inside that he felt that that kind of decision was worth it for him. Especially when you have everything in life. A very basic fault line/earthquake has to occur within oneself to make that decision. But also stick by it. One can make the decision and say this doesn't suit me-let's go back. But that didn't happen," Akshaye Khanna added.

When asked why he believed his father eventually returned to his family, the actor replied, "From whatever memories I have about my father talking about that time in his life, I don't think that was a reason at all. It was just the fact that the commune was disbanded and destroyed, and everybody had to find their own way. That's when he came back. Otherwise, I don't think he would've ever come back."

Vinod Khanna took sanyaas in 1982 and joined Osho's ashram in Oregon, USA. He returned to India around 1985 and continued working in films until his death in 2017.

