When Farah Khan Avoided Working With 'Constantly Irritable' Akshaye Khanna: "At That Time, He Was Losing His Hair"

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently spoke about her earlier experiences working with actor Akshaye Khanna, revealing that there was a time when she deliberately avoided collaborating with him. However, she said that her opinion of the actor changed over the years.

What's Happening

Farah discussed her working relationship with Akshaye Khanna during a conversation on the podcast hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube.

During the interaction, she recalled that in the 1990s she had worked with the actor on a couple of projects but found the experience difficult.

Looking back at that period, she said, "In the '90s, I did a couple of movies with Akshaye, and after that I was traumatised. Because he used to be a different person. Yes, introverted, but not a nice person on set. Whenever I heard that Akshaye Khanna was in a film, I used to say, 'I don't have the dates'."

She added, "I think at that time he himself had said that he was losing his hair. He was constantly irritable. He used to throw things and say, 'What kind of dialogue is this?' He used to be that kind of person."

Farah added that the situation changed years later when she worked with him on Dil Chahta Hai, the directorial debut of her cousin Farhan Akhtar. According to her, the actor appeared far more relaxed during that time.

"He had completely changed by then. He had reconciled with his hair. In Dil Chahta Hai, he became very chill. Before that, if there was water or rain in a scene, he would always wear a cap, like see every rain song of his, such as in Taal. But after Dil Chahta Hai, something changed. And he is a brilliant dancer, if you watch Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, he is dancing better than Aamir and Saif," she shared.

Farah also said that she now shares a warm bond with Khanna. She revealed that she called him after watching his latest film to congratulate him and later visited him at his home in Alibaug.

"What I like about him is that he is not about the fluff, he is about the work. He enjoys acting," she said.

Background

Akshaye Khanna has recently received widespread praise for his role as gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

The spy thriller, released on December 5, follows an Indian spy played by Ranveer Singh who infiltrates terror networks operating from Lyari in Pakistan.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles.

Khanna's performance has drawn significant attention from viewers, with many praising his portrayal of the menacing gangster.

His dancing entry in the film to Flipperachi's track Fa9la also went viral online.

Following the film's strong box-office run, its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.