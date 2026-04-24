Inside Shekhar Suman's Mumbai Penthouse With An 'Expensive' Chess Board

Shekhar Suman is an Indian actor, director, singer, television anchor, and producer. Most millennials remember him from Dekh Bhai Dekh, but he has also featured in Anjaane Rishte, Professor Ki Padosan, Ek Se Badhkar Ek, and Jaan Pehchan.

In December 2025, Farah Khan visited his home and gave his fans a much-needed tour. Why much-needed? In February 2021, he took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a picture of his stunning London-style four-storey penthouse in Mumbai. Social media users trolled him and questioned how he was able to afford a place like that.

What many people did not know was how hard he had worked over decades to build his name in the entertainment world.

Inside Shekhar Suman's London-Style Home In Mumbai

When choreographer Farah Khan visited Shekhar Suman's home, she was stunned. "Guys, I have not seen a house like this in Lokhandwala. Not Lokhandwala, I have not seen a house like this in Mumbai. You will feel like you have come to London," she said, praising the decor and the Victorian charm it exuded.

From an opulent fireplace to chandeliers, wall lights, and table lamps, it looked like every piece of furniture and fitting was carefully hand-picked to blend seamlessly with the rest. As the camera showcased the house, one could spot ornate vases, sculptures, and even a statement chess table that Shekhar Suman shared he purchased from New York, calling it an "expensive" piece.

For Bridgerton fans, the home looks like a modern-day residence of the Bridgertons. The living room opens into a spacious balcony, filled with plants and fitted with soft lighting. The bedrooms look nothing short of palatial spaces converted into retreats to give travellers a taste of luxury.

The entire house glows with warm light, which only adds to the Victorian charm. Beige walls, pale wooden furniture, and ivory artefacts make Shekhar's home appear harmonious and orderly. Speaking to Farah, he said that one can build a beautiful house or invest in multiple properties, but a house only becomes a home when a family lives in it.

My home has a ❤And my ❤ is at my home.❣❣❣ pic.twitter.com/tFjNsjt44p — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

However, when asked about the interiors and aesthetics, the actor gave credit to his wife, Alka. "Because of Alka... somewhere, I don't know, from inside, it was a big wish that whenever we used to go to England, that such a house should be ours."

"Yes, you learn some things while staying with Alka because she is a designer and she has a great sort of taste," he said, praising his wife.

Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

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