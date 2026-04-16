Inside Tara Sutaria's Self-Designed Mumbai Home, On Farah Khan And Dilip's Channel

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, paid a visit to Tara Sutaria's home. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, viewers got a glimpse into the actress's personal space.



Farah Khan appeared visibly impressed while visiting Tara Sutaria's Mumbai home and expressed her admiration by saying, "I love your house." In response, Sutaria said, "Thank you, it's a nice mix of Parsi...", which prompted Farah to ask who had designed the space. Turning around immediately, Sutaria replied, "Me! I am obsessed with interiors and decor." Farah described the home as "lovely" and also said that she regretted missing one of Sutaria's dinner parties.

Right near the entrance, a piano was placed against the wall. The surrounding area was kept minimal, with framed artwork and soft lighting that made it feel more like a cosy nook than a curated display.



Pointing towards the piano, Farah joked, "This is such a typical Parsi house piano." Tara quickly clarified, "No, this one is very special-it's the same piano my accompanist used during my concerts." She went on to explain that having a baby grand piano at home had always been a personal wish, particularly as she often hosts musical get-togethers. "All my friends are from Bandra. They all know to play the piano. So they play, I sing. We dance."

As the space opened into the main living area, the aesthetic remained clean and classic. A long cream sofa rested against the wall, styled with neutral cushions and a soft throw. Above it hung a chandelier that added a hint of vintage charm, while the rest of the room balanced it out with more contemporary elements.

The dining area carried forward the same understated elegance. It was simple yet thoughtfully arranged – a rectangular table neatly set with crockery and anchored by a large floral centrepiece. Dark dining chairs added a striking contrast to the otherwise light-toned palette. A mirror and a few well-placed art pieces on the wall completed the look without making the space feel crowded.

The kitchen leaned more towards functionality but did not compromise on style. Designed in a sleek parallel layout, it featured grey cabinets paired with a white countertop. Everything looked neatly organised and within easy reach, with modern appliances placed thoughtfully.

Overall, Tara Sutaria's home did not rely on grandeur to make an impact. Instead, it felt calm, elegant and effortlessly likeable.