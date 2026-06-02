Canadian Influencer Uses Indian Steel Plate As Her 'Aesthetic Jewellery Organiser', Leaves Desi Internet Confused

After rebranding the Indian dupatta as a “Scandinavian scarf”, the West has now turned its attention to the humble Indian thali.

A Canadian content creator recently went viral for using the traditional steel plate as a jewellery organiser. The unusual repurposing sparked reactions online, especially from desi users who pointed out that such everyday hacks have long existed in Indian households.

The video shared on Instagram featured the woman showing off her steel plate to her viewers. She says, "I found the plate at Dollarama for $3-4 dollars. It was on my Pinterest board for so long." The content creator then pulls her jewellery out of a bag and begins arranging it across the plate's different compartments.

She carefully sorts bangles, a claw clip, vintage watches, rings, and earrings, giving each piece its own designated section. "I just love my jewellery plate, it is so satisfying," she concludes.

Desi Internet Reacts

The video went viral on Instagram with several users pointing out the Indian origin of the plate. One user wrote, "The west yearns for thalis."

Another added, "Ain't no way the West now colonised the THALI dawg."

Someone else commented, "Girl put that thaali down."

A viewer shared, "I am howling! Langar thaalis gentrification."

An individual remarked, "Ms girl picked up a thali and called it a jewellery organiser."

The Clarification

The content creator seemed to have taken the feedback and later posted a clarification in the post's caption. She wrote, "Learned that this plate is called a 'Thali', traditionally used in Indian communities.

Following recent comments, I want to sincerely apologise if this video came across as cultural appropriation. My intention was never to offend or disrespect Asian or Indian culture. I appreciate the feedback and will be more mindful moving forward."

The viral moment once again sparked conversations about cultural reinterpretation and how traditional Indian items are being rediscovered in unexpected ways.