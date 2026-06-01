As RCB Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy, Anushka Sharma Steals Attention In Rs 25,000 Outfit

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted the IPL 2026 trophy last night, beating the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets. RCB chased a target of 156 runs, and Virat Kohli remained unbeaten.

While the team won the season, the cricketer won hearts with his gesture towards his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. As the couple's videos go viral on social media, one cannot deny that the Jab Harry Met Sejal star was commanding attention in a casual jeans-and-top set worth Rs 25,000.

Anushka Sharma's Outfit At IPL 2026 Finale

At the RCB vs GT match, Anushka Sharma was spotted in a casual white top and a pair of wide-leg jeans. Amid the sea of cricket fans cheering their favourite teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the actor was quietly giving lessons in casual dressing that steal the spotlight.

A quick search through Google Lens showed that the breezy white top was from the shelves of Sezane. Featuring wide lace straps, a square neckline, and a tie detail at the bottom, the top is priced at Rs 11,500.

As for the bottoms, she went with Sezane's wide-leg trousers. The straight-leg, wide fit pair is worth Rs 13,800. The combo was effortless and chic, a perfect pick for an outing with a beau or a coffee date to catch up with friends. The total cost of the set is Rs 25,300.

The actor kept her straight hair open and accessorised the jeans and top set with studs and a watch. She opted for a neutral base and completed the makeup with a pink nude lipstick and a thin layer of eyeliner, closer to the lash line.

When the team was lifting the trophy, Sharma tied her hair in a ponytail and posed with Kohli and the cricketers, cheering them and celebrating their victory.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero, a 2018 film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She also had a cameo appearance in Qala.

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