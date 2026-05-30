Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee Get Emotional Over Multiple Miscarriages: Doctors Said <i>Kuch Nahi Ho Sakta</i>'

Television's stars Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee were seen getting emotional as they recalled their tough phase during a series of miscarriages.

The couple is all set to make a grand appearance in the reality show Tum Ho Naa hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

In the promo shared by the host channel on their social media account, Gurmeet appeared visibly moved as he spoke about their long and difficult journey to parenthood.

He shared, “Humari shaadi ke 10-11 saal ke baad bacchein huein, bahut dafa miscarriage aur bahut try kia humne sab doctoro ne mana kardiya tha ki kuch nhi ho sakta, 10-11 saal ke bad humari 2 choti-choti betiyaan hain (About 10–11 years into our marriage, we were finally blessed with children. We went through several miscarriages and tried very hard, but many doctors had told us that it wouldn't be possible. Then, after 10–11 years, we were blessed with two little daughters)."

For the uninitiated, the couple is now proud parents to daughters Lianna and Divisha, both born in 2022. While Lianna was born through surrogacy, Divisha was naturally conceived by Debinna.

Talking about the couple, Gurmeet and Debinna first met during a talent show in 2004, and then went on to become a part of many reality shows together.

The duo, best known for portraying Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the 2008 television series Ramayan, became household names following the show's immense popularity.

Gurmeet Choudhary has always expressed his love for Debinna through various social media posts.

A few days ago, he had shared an adorable tribute for Debinna, whom he credited for all the success he has today.

Gurmeet had shared a video of himself alongside Debinna. In the clip, the two are seen holding hands and walking along with a text overlay, which read, “A1 since day 1… She completes me.”

For the caption, he wrote: “ Debina, The reason behind all what I am today! #Gurbina.”

Talking about Gurmeet and Debinna, they were recently seen in Laughter Chefs 3 and Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Says She Was Anxious Before Twins' Birth: "Exam Jaisa Hai"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)