Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel's Indian Brand Ambassador, Part Of Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List

Bhavitha Mandava, a 26-year-old Hyderabad-based model, has unlocked another milestone and made her country proud. Chanel's Indian brand ambassador made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list, featuring the brightest entrepreneurs, artists, investors, scientists, and athletes across the continent.

This year's list includes names of people who are pushing boundaries in their respective fields, especially in times when artificial intelligence (AI) is posing threats to jobs. Bhavitha Mandava made it to the Rising Talents category, alongside Alexandra Eala, a Filipino professional tennis player.

Bhavitha Mandava Makes Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

Describing her achievements, Forbes mentioned that she has been a trailblazer since she was first spotted by a modelling agent in New York in mid-2024. She became the first Indian model to open Chanel's Metiers d'Art collection in December, as a muse of Matthieu Blazy.

In March 2026, she was appointed as a Chanel house ambassador, and in May, she made a striking appearance at the Met Gala in New York, which made quite a buzz. The publication noted that beyond her personal achievements, Bhavitha and Alexandra's success also extends to cultural impact. They are an inspiration to young Asians, which is why they deserve a spot.

About Bhavitha Mandava

Born in a Telugu family, Bhavitha Mandava studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. She was pursuing a master's degree in Assistive Technology at New York University Tandon School of Engineering when she was spotted by a modelling agent at a Brooklyn subway station.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her parents getting teary-eyed after she opened for Chanel. The caption read, "Can't put into words how much this means to me."

However, Bhavitha's Met Gala appearance drew backlash from social media users. Why? They were furious that Chanel sent their Indian brand ambassador in an understated "jeans-and-top" ensemble.

But the model took to Instagram to thank Director Matthieu Blazy. "From watching me figure out walking in heels for the first time to giving me the opportunity to walk the Met Gala stairs. You gave me space to grow and find my place in fashion and beyond, always welcoming me with open arms. Forever grateful for you, @matthieu_blazy," she wrote.

Bhavitha Mandava has truly inspired Asians and Indians to follow the road not taken. At this young age, she is breaking ceilings and carving new paths, earning her well-deserved spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

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