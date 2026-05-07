Bhavitha Mandava Thanks Chanel Director Matthieu Blazy After Met Gala 'Jeans And Top' Controversy

Model Bhavitha Mandava is looking back at her Met Gala debut with gratitude, despite the intense online debate surrounding her now-viral Chanel look.

Days after social media erupted over her understated "jeans-and-top" ensemble, the Indian model shared a heartfelt Instagram post thanking Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy and the entire fashion team behind her big night.

The post arrives after what became one of the most discussed fashion moments from the Met Gala 2026 red carpet, with the internet split over whether Chanel's styling choice was quietly conceptual or deeply underwhelming for such a major debut.

Bhavitha Mandava's Emotional Thank-You Post

Sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the gala, Mandava posted photos with celebrities including Gracie Abrams, Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and Margot Robbie, alongside backstage glimpses from her Chanel preparations.

In her caption, she thanked Blazy for believing in her journey, writing, "From watching me figure out walking in heels for the first time to giving me the opportunity to walk the Met Gala stairs. You gave me space to grow, and find my place in fashion and beyond, always welcoming me with open arms. Forever grateful for you, @matthieu_blazy."

She also thanked Anna Wintour, Chioma Nnadi, Chloe Malle and the Vogue team for supporting her first Met Gala appearance.

Mandava further acknowledged the artisans and ateliers behind the look, including the teams at Le19M and Chanel Haute Couture.

The Look That Sparked Controversy

Mandava's red carpet appearance instantly became a talking point because it stood in stark contrast to the dramatic couture and theatrical styling usually associated with the Met Gala.

For the evening, she wore a sheer full-sleeved blouse layered over a white tank top, paired with washed-out denim-effect silk trousers designed to resemble jeans, along with white slingback heels and minimal accessories.

While many initially described the outfit as "just jeans and a top," Chanel reportedly intended the ensemble to be a couture reinterpretation of the outfit Mandava wore when she was first discovered on a New York subway in 2024.

The idea was presented as a "full-circle moment", linking her beginnings to her arrival on one of fashion's biggest global stages.

Under Blazy's creative direction, the look leaned heavily into storytelling and understated elegance rather than spectacle.

Why The Internet Got Divided

Almost immediately after Mandava stepped onto the carpet, social media users began debating whether Chanel had done justice to its first Indian house ambassador.

Some critics online accused the brand of racism, tokenism and microaggressions, arguing that while other celebrities arrived in extravagant couture, Mandava was dressed in what appeared to be elevated basics for one of the biggest nights in fashion.

Many online users compared her styling to more dramatic celebrity looks, including Nicole Kidman's elaborate gown, with comments claiming Chanel had "done her dirty".

Others defended the outfit, saying the craftsmanship behind couture denim and the concept-driven storytelling aligned perfectly with the evening's "Fashion Is Art" theme. Supporters argued that the simplicity of the look was precisely what made it memorable in a sea of maximalism.

Some also viewed the outfit as symbolic, suggesting it represented the "everyday person" entering elite fashion spaces without abandoning where they came from.

READ MORE: Chanel Just Sent Its Indian Brand Ambassador To Met Gala In Jeans-Top, And Internet Is Furious