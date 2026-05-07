Content Creator Reveals 12 Habits That Helped Her Lose 20 kg In 2 Months

Weight loss advice is everywhere online, but most people are now moving away from extreme diets and looking for habits they can actually follow in daily life.

Instead of complicated detox plans or fancy health foods, many are focusing on simple changes like eating more protein, walking more, cutting sugar and being consistent. That is probably why content creator Anjali Sachan is getting attention online after sharing the habits she followed during her weight loss journey.

Anjali claimed that she lost 20 kilos in just two months and shared the exact rules she followed on Instagram. According to her, the biggest game-changer was staying in a calorie deficit, which basically means eating fewer calories than the body burns in a day.

But that was not the only thing she changed. Her routine included high-protein and high-fibre meals, a low-carb approach, and completely avoiding sugar. She wrote that she cut out sweets, soft drinks, unnecessary snacking and late-night eating.

The creator also mentioned 12 strict habits she followed regularly:

Calorie deficit (this is the main key) High protein + high fibre meals Low-carb approach No sugar (no sweets, no cold drinks) Less oil + less salt 15K steps daily Fasting (intermittent fasting) Weight training/weightlifting Sleeping on time One meal a day sometimes (when needed) No dinner after 6 PM No munching / no unnecessary snacking

“If you want to lose 8–10 kgs per month, follow these rules with discipline. Consistency = transformation,” Anjali Sachan wrote in the post.

Along with the habits, she also shared a 7-day low-carb, high-protein diet chart with separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian meal plans.

The vegetarian plan included foods like paneer bhurji, tofu, soy chunks, sprouts salad, Greek yoghurt, moong dal chilla, besan chilla, rajma, vegetable soup and salads. The non-vegetarian version focused on eggs, chicken, fish, oats with whey protein, chicken salad and egg bhurji.

One thing many people found relatable about the plan is that it mainly uses regular home-style foods instead of expensive “diet” products. The meals are simple, protein-focused and easy to prepare.

At the same time, health experts often say that rapid weight loss may not work the same way for everybody. Diet and workout routines should always be adjusted according to a person's body type, lifestyle and health needs.