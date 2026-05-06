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Rachel Zegler's 'Jaw Movements' At Met Gala Spark Debate Online. Here's Why

Rachel Zegler was seen making 'unusual jaw movements' on the red carpet

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Rachel Zegler's 'Jaw Movements' At Met Gala Spark Debate Online. Here's Why
The Met Gala 2026 took place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
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  • Rachel Zegler wore an Atelier Prabal Gurung gown inspired by an 1833 painting at Met Gala 2026
  • She made 'unusual jaw movements' on the red carpet that sparked online discussion and memes
  • Met Gala 2026 was held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
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Rachel Zegler made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026. The actress turned heads in a dramatic Atelier Prabal Gurung gown. Her outfit was a literal interpretation of Paul Delaroche's 1833 painting, The Execution of Lady Jane Grey. As cameras followed her walk and interviews, clips from the evening quickly began circulating across social media.

Beyond her outfit, it was a short red carpet video that sparked conversation online. Rachel was seen making unusual jaw movements on the red carpet. Viewers began dissecting her expressions and mannerisms, sharing different opinions and theories about what they were seeing.

One user wrote, "Why does she keep moving her mouth?" 

Another added, "I see she's embraced that weird thing she does with her jaw. She must have seen the Snow White memes about her."

Someone else commented, "What's with her stupid facial expressions? lol."

"That jaw never took a break.. I think she was trying to qualify for the chewing contest at the Olympics," read another comment.

More About Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala 2026 took place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gala celebrated the opening of the spring 2026 exhibition, "Costume Art," which explores fashion as a central art form by pairing historical garments with fine art objects.

The dress code for the event was "Fashion Is Art." The Met Gala 2026 was led by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour as co-chairs, with Lisa serving on the host committee. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez served as the Honorary Chairs.

Several high-profile figures made their Met Gala debuts, including Blue Ivy Carter, Hudson Williams and Karan Johar.

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