Inside Kishore Kumar's Iconic Mumbai Bungalow Gouri Kunj: Now Home To Virat Kohli's Restaurant

Nestled in the upscale seaside neighbourhood of Juhu in Mumbai stands Gouri Kunj, a property deeply intertwined with the history of Hindi cinema. For decades, it served as the sanctuary of Kishore Kumar, the multi-talented artist whose distinctive voice, acting flair, and infectious eccentricities left an indelible mark on Indian popular culture.

Named after his mother, Gouri Devi, the bungalow was far more than just a house for Kishore Kumar. It was his creative sanctuary. Here, amid quiet greenery and vintage cars, the legendary singer composed melodies, hosted informal gatherings, and found refuge from the relentless pace of show business.

Today, a part of the bungalow houses Virat Kohli's One8 Commune restaurant. While the space has taken on a new identity, the architectural character and legacy of Gouri Kunj remain deeply woven into its surroundings.

Credit: X/Nirupama Kotru

A Home Designed For Peace And Creativity

Built during the peak of Kishore Kumar's career in the mid-20th century, the home was conceived not as a lavish display of stardom but as a peaceful retreat from Mumbai's demanding film industry. Unlike many celebrity residences of the era that featured grand facades, Gouri Kunj emphasised open spaces, natural light, and lush green surroundings.

The bungalow opened onto expansive lawns and courtyards, creating a tranquil atmosphere that reflected Kumar's love for nature and privacy.

Kishore Kumar's Famous Eccentricities

Gouri Kunj became almost as famous as its owner. In a widely cited 1985 interview, Kishore Kumar revealed that he regarded the trees in his garden among his closest companions. He reportedly gave names to several of them and was often seen spending time alone in the garden.

Known for fiercely guarding his privacy, he also famously placed a sign outside the entrance gate that read, "Beware of Kishore."

A Gathering Place For Music Lovers

The bungalow was associated with Kishore Kumar's love for music and creativity. Industry friends, composers, and collaborators were known to visit the residence. Its spacious grounds and natural surroundings reflected Kumar's preference for an informal lifestyle, despite being one of the biggest stars of his generation.

Where Heritage Meets Modernity

When a section of Gouri Kunj was leased for Virat Kohli's One8 Commune in 2022, the goal was to modernise the space while preserving its historic character.

The original bungalow was known for its airy layout, natural materials, and garden-retreat ambience, featuring timber, stone, and brick elements surrounded by greenery.

One8 Commune incorporates many of these design principles into a contemporary setting. The restaurant features warm wooden finishes, brass accents, and extensive glass panelling, while retaining lush indoor greenery and vertical foliage. Natural light pours through large glass sections, echoing the openness and connection to nature that defined Kishore Kumar's beloved home.

The transformation of part of the property into One8 Commune has ensured that the bungalow continues to attract visitors while preserving the memory of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated artists.



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