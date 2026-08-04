<i>Ramayana</i> Designers React To Trolling Over Sai Pallavi's Sita, Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi Looks

Ever since the trailer of Ramayana was released, the film's costume choices have been under the spotlight, triggering widespread debate on social media. While some users questioned the modern styling of certain characters, particularly Sai Pallavi's Sita, others shared memes comparing Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi to characters from popular television serials. Amid the discussion, costume designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula opened up about the creative decisions behind the looks and said they had anticipated diverse reactions.

Speaking about the scrutiny, Rimple said, "We knew conversations and comparisons were inevitable. An epic like the Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects, and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that. What has kept us grounded is our honesty towards our craft."

Addressing criticism surrounding Sita's blouse, Rimple explained that the decision was a conscious one and rooted in her personal understanding of the character.

"When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don't think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness. That was a deliberate choice," she said.

Highlighting the balance between research and artistic interpretation, she added, "Research is the foundation of costume design, but interpretation is what makes it art. There aren't preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We've all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery, and Raja Ravi Varma's interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation."

Meanwhile, Harpreet responded to online criticism of Kaikeyi's appearance, explaining that the character's costume was designed with symbolic meaning in mind.

"The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram. Every colour was chosen with intention. Sometimes people react too quickly before understanding the thought behind it," he said.

Emphasising that every design element was carefully considered, he added, "This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There's thought behind every thread. We want to appeal to viewers: don't decide before you see it. Watch it, experience it and then form your opinion."

The Ramayana trailer was released on July 30. The trailer features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Shobana as Kaikesi and Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva. Jatayu also makes an appearance. However, Sunny Deol's Hanuman, along with characters such as Bharat, Shatrughan, and Kausalya, is absent from the trailer.



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