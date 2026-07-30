<i>Ramayana</i>'s Sai Pallavi Often Wears A Jaap Mala, Experts Explain Its Significance

Sai Pallavi is one of the most celebrated actors in Tamil and Telugu cinema and is set to portray Goddess Sita in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. Beyond the screen, she is equally admired for her grounded personality and culturally rooted way of life.

One thing that rarely leaves Sai Pallavi's side is a jaap mala, which is usually wrapped around her right hand, reflecting her spiritual inclinations. Even during the Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, she wore it on her left hand while turning heads in a Kanjivaram saree and gold jewellery.

What Kind Of Jaap Mala Does Sai Pallavi Wear

Astrologer Silky Kukreja, Celebrity Astrologer, Spiritual Guide and Spiritual Psychotherapist with over 17 years of experience, shared, "Sai Pallavi appears to be wearing a sandalwood (chandan) jaap mala. More than an ornament, sandalwood beads serve as a constant reminder to remain grounded, mindful, and connected to the divine."

She shared that a jaap mala has 108 beads, which is not a coincidence; rather, the number carries profound spiritual significance. The number 108 is considered highly sacred in Sanatan Dharma. It symbolises the wholeness of creation and spiritual completion.

"Traditionally, chanting a mantra 108 times helps cultivate focus, devotion, and inner transformation. Many also associate 108 with the 108 Upanishads, the 108 names of deities, and the harmony between the individual soul and the supreme consciousness," the expert added.

Significance Of Wearing A Jaap Mala

A person wearing a jaap mala signals that they are consciously looking inward. "In Hindu spirituality, it often points to devotion, discipline, and remembrance. It is not just a string of beads. It is a visible sign that the person values mantra chanting or some form of inner sadhana," Acharya Poonam Dutta (Satyamshakti), Founder & Chief Astrologer, Annant Drishti, told NDTV.

Many people roll the mala in their hand while chanting. The rhythmic repetition becomes a part of their identity. There are different kinds of jaap malas that can be worn, and each has a different significance.

The most common kinds of jaap malas include Tulsi, Rudraksha, sandalwood, and Sphatik (crystal). Lotus seeds, turmeric, and red sandalwood beads are also used to make malas. The astrologer said that not everyone can wear every kind.

"A mala is not just a decorative choice. It is often linked to a deity, a mantra, or a particular sadhana. If you are doing Shiva mantra practice, Rudraksha is usually preferred. For Vishnu or Krishna devotion, Tulsi is more common. For calmness and clarity, there is Sphatik. There is a tradition behind every choice. Certain malas are traditionally matched to certain deities or planets. A Vedic astrologer or guru is best placed to guide such choices," the astrologer explained.

She explained that Rudraksha is one of the most revered seeds and is often strung into a mala that many Hindus wear around their neck, arm, or wrist. People even wear Rudraksha earrings. "It is often chosen by those who are seeking protection, steadiness, and a disciplined inner life. It does not carry a light or decorative feel. It feels grounded, almost deep in its strength," the expert noted.

Spiritually, Rudraksha is believed to calm the nervous system and shield people from restlessness or negative influence. In ancient times, it wasn't viewed as just a seed but was treated with reverence.

Who Can Wear A Jaap Mala

Unlike gemstones, a person does not have to wear a mala all the time. Some wear it only when they chant, while others wear one occasionally. For example, Sai Pallavi is often seen wearing her jaap mala most of the time, except on film sets.

"If a mala is worn continuously, many practitioners treat it with respect by keeping it clean and avoiding situations that may be considered spiritually inappropriate according to their tradition." Astrologer Silky Kukreja told NDTV.

She added that it is traditionally advised to remove the mala while sleeping, bathing, using the restroom, or entering places of ritual impurity, as a mark of reverence and to preserve its sacredness.

"Wearing a mala continuously usually expresses a lifestyle built around remembrance. It says the person wants spiritual awareness to stay close. For some, it becomes a vow unto themselves. Using a mala only for meditation or chanting is more classical in a technical sense. In this context, the mala is treated purely as an instrument for japa. It is brought out with intention, used with focus, and set aside respectfully afterward," Acharya Poonam Dutta shared.

The astrologers said that many people mistakenly view a jaap mala as a style statement, but it carries a deeper meaning in a traditional setting. It may reflect a person's ongoing devotion, a vrata (vow), a mantra practice, or guidance received from a teacher after years of discipline.

Also Read | Ramayana Trailer Reveal At Brahma Muhurat: Significance Of The Auspicious Pre-Dawn Hour