Sobhita Dhulipala Transforms Into A 'Devi' For Rahul Mishra At ICW 2026

Sobhita Dhulipala brought the curtains down on Rahul Mishra's much-awaited grand finale at India Couture Week 2026, commanding the runway as the showstopper for the designer's acclaimed 'Devi: The Eternal Muse' collection. Dressed in a breathtaking couture creation that celebrated Indian craftsmanship and feminine divinity, Sobhita's ethereal presence transformed the runway into a tribute to mythology, art and haute couture.

The actress walked down the runway wearing a beautifully crafted temple-art-inspired ensemble. Her look featured a divine, sculptural mesh corset-style jumpsuit with intricate layered-necklace embroidery that mimicked the heritage architecture of the Ajanta Caves. Her waist was cinched with an ornate crystal-encrusted belt featuring beadwork and dangling embellishments.

The bottom of the jumpsuit featured a fitted silhouette in a nude shade with asymmetric ivory satin drapes outlined in crystal piping. The layered panels resembled sculpted pleats, further elevating the 'Devi' aesthetic of the look.

One of the most striking moments of the showcase saw the models becoming part of the performance as they gathered around Sobhita to ceremonially adorn her on stage. As the live shringar unfolded, the actress draped a gorgeous over-skirt and styled a unique Magnolia-inspired couture hair accessory.

Following the transformation, Sobhita walked the runway for the second time, channelling her inner Apsara. The full-length A-line over-skirt fell gracefully from the waist while partially revealing the fitted bottoms of the jumpsuit underneath. Crafted from a sheer champagne-toned fabric, the entire skirt was richly adorned with tonal sequins, crystals, beadwork, and delicate floral embroidery, elevating the luxurious couture look.

Sobhita Dhulipala's look was paired with a statement diamond choker, minimal earrings and metallic open-toe high heels. Her makeup perfectly complemented the look. Winged smoky eyeliner, defined brows, highlighted cheekbones and a nude-brown matte lip balanced the shimmering embellishments of the outfit. Her thick, long hair was styled in a sleek, centre-parted blowout with soft, loose waves cascading over her shoulders.

The overall look perfectly blended regal heritage with Rahul Mishra's signature couture elegance.

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