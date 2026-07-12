New York Comedian Defends Buying Engagement Ring In India, Wins Internet's Support

Buying an engagement ring is one of the biggest milestones for many couples. While some choose luxury international brands, others prefer traditional jewellers known for craftsmanship and value. Now, comedian Karthik Raj has turned that choice into a viral conversation after joking about buying his engagement ring in India instead of from a well-known Western jewellery chain.

The comedian shared an Instagram video revealing that he had just got engaged. However, instead of simply celebrating the occasion, he addressed a question he said several friends had asked him – whether he bought the ring in India because it was cheaper.

What Comedian Said In His Video

In the video, Karthik responds with humour, saying, "Yeah, obviously. Why would I go to Jared when I got Jagdeep? You got Tiffany's, we got Tejasvi's. It's the exact same thing."

He then pokes fun at people who criticise buying jewellery in India while proudly wearing engagement rings passed down through generations. Calling out what he sees as a double standard, he jokes that an heirloom ring has been around for centuries and sarcastically remarks that the person who originally made it may have lived through questionable historical times.

Taking the joke further, he compares inheriting an old ring to using an ancient family couch, saying no one would happily sit on furniture passed down from their great-great-great-grandparents because it would sound unhygienic. The exaggerated comparison, delivered in his trademark style, left many viewers laughing.

He captioned the post: "Got my engagement ring in India and that's a problem for some reason."

Social Media Reactions

The video quickly gained traction, with many users defending Indian jewellery and praising its quality.

One user commented, "Also Indian jewellery is made from 24k not 18k gold, so the quality is better."

Another wrote, "Cheaper, Better Quality, and not priced on emotion but actual worldly value. Congrats on the engagement to you and your fiancée!"

Several people also pointed out that choosing jewellery in India is often about craftsmanship and value rather than simply saving money.

Another popular comment read, "Great great great grandmother… so basically it was free? Who is cheap now?"

Many users echoed similar sentiments, writing that when they heard the ring was bought in India, they immediately thought of “high-quality gold” rather than a budget purchase.

Some commenters also added a historical perspective, joking that an heirloom ring owned by someone's great-great-grandmother may have originally come from India during the colonial era.

Others simply stated that Indian jewellery is widely regarded as superior to much of its Western counterpart in terms of purity, craftsmanship and long-term value.

The light-hearted video has since sparked a broader discussion online about cultural perceptions surrounding jewellery, with many arguing that where a ring comes from matters far less than the meaning behind it.

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