Billionaire Sudha Reddy's Luxurious Life: Hyderabad Mansion, Crores In Jewels, Private Jets

Designers often launch their new couture lines on prestigious runways, but it's the fashion connoisseurs who champion them beyond the catwalk and transform them into cultural moments. Hyderabad-based billionaire Sudha Reddy is a style aficionado, known for her impeccable fashion moments and a precious jewellery collection worth hundreds of crores.

At Paris Haute Couture Week, she served three glamorous looks, but it was her Rs 280-crore jewellery collection that stole the spotlight. On the Met Gala red carpet, her 550-carat deep violet-blue tanzanite pendant, reportedly valued at Rs 142.8 crore, turned heads.

While you take your time appreciating her jewellery collection, here's a look at her luxurious lifestyle.

Who Is Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy is a fashion and art connoisseur as well as a philanthropist. She was only 19 when she married PV Krishna Reddy, promoter and managing director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).

The art aficionado is also a director at MEIL and runs the Sudha Reddy Foundation. While her net worth remains undisclosed in the public domain, PV Krishna Reddy's net worth, according to Forbes, is USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 19,066 crore).

Sudha Reddy's Hyderabad Mansion

Sudha and PV Krishna Reddy live in a mansion in Hyderabad. Valued at hundreds of crores, it boasts all-white exteriors, a grand entrance, and Greco-Roman-style interiors. Nestled in Jubilee Hills, it features a lush green garden, multiple fountains, luxurious seating areas, giant bedrooms, and more.

Sudha Reddy's Couture And Jewellery Collection

Sudha Reddy debuted at the Met Gala in 2024, wearing a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. It took 800 artisans over 4,500 hours to craft the ivory silk gown adorned with "hand-carved, mother-of-pearl flowers and symbolic 3D butterflies." She paired it with a 180-carat diamond necklace from her family collection.

The 'Queen of Merelani' necklace she wore to the Met Gala 2026 red carpet was also from her private collection. It featured a Victorian-finish chain and triangular-shaped rose-cut diamonds. Other accessories included a 30-carat rose-cut polki diamond ring and a 40-carat Asscher-cut Colombian emerald halo set in 18-karat yellow gold.

For Paris Haute Couture Week, held from July 6 to July 9, Sudha Reddy styled panther ear cuffs encrusted with 30-carat diamonds and a 23-carat yellow diamond ring, valued at Rs 20 crore. She paired turquoise gemstone-embedded ear cuffs with a strapless yellow ensemble for Elie Saab's show.

And for Manish Malhotra's debut runway, she styled her corseted silhouette with a bow-shaped necklace featuring 75-carat, highest-quality natural diamonds. All the pieces were from her private collection.

Sudha Reddy's Philanthropy Work

Sudha Reddy grew up in Vuyyuru, a village in Andhra Pradesh. "I wasn't a typical rule-follower. I craved the carefree adventure of muddy waters and rain on my face, often ending the day as a happy mess from head to toe," she told Vogue India.

Born to a banker father and a homemaker mother, Sudha Reddy's house was always open to people from all walks of life. "Philanthropy wasn't a formal exercise, but rather a lived example," she said.

The Sudha Reddy Foundation supports initiatives such as monthly medical camps, daily free lunch programmes, education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and other outreach programmes.

She told the publication that she actively involves her sons, Manas and Pranav, in philanthropic discussions. "I speak openly with them about the responsibility we bear. The goal is to pass on this legacy to them when the time is right," she added.

Sudha Reddy's Private Jets, Expensive Bags, And Swanky Cars

Sudha Reddy loves to share updates on social media, and through these posts, fans have spotted her travelling in private jets. Her furry baby is often seen accompanying her on flights. Her public appearances also quietly flaunt a collection of expensive bags, including Louis Vuitton, Schiaparelli, Chanel, and Hermes.

According to GQ India, Sudha Reddy owns a fleet of swanky cars. However, one standout is a black-and-gold Rolls-Royce Ghost gifted to her by her husband, PV Krishna Reddy.

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