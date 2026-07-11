American Woman's India Home Tour Goes Viral: From Maids To No Dishwashers

An American woman living in India is going viral on social media after sharing the unique features of her Indian home that she says often leave fellow Americans amazed. From having hired maids to having no dryer at home, the woman listed some common Indian household details that are rarely seen in homes in the US.

In an Instagram video, the woman, named Macy Gonsalvez, shared a small apartment tour of her home in India, where she lives with her husband, and listed some of the household details that surprised her.

Everyday Indian Home Features That Are Uncommon In The US

"Starting off strong in number one, most homes here do not have dishwashers because most people employ maids,” she shared, explaining that the maids come to the house and clean the dishes almost every day. The next thing that she believed would send most Americans into “shock” is that they have a water pressure switch. “In India, this is my hot water switch, and then this is a switch to turn on my water pressure,” she said, explaining it is going to be a trickle unless she turns the switch on.

Up next, she went on to talk about how each room in her home has its own air conditioning unit instead of a central cooling or heating system. "Thus, it admittedly has caused so many arguments between me and my husband because he is Indian and he is used to having hot rooms in the house when he's not using them, but as an American, I cannot stand walking into a room that hasn't had the AC unit turned on,” she shared.

She further continued, saying that unlike having a washer and dryer unit in their house, their washing machine does not have a dryer, and hence, they have to hang the clothes out to dry. While this is a common practice in India, it can be shocking to many Americans.

Lastly, she entered her kitchen and shared that ovens do not naturally exist in Indian households; instead, they have to be purchased separately. “The other kitchen appliance that's funny is the stove. You have to manually open the valve to let the gas flow in and then light the flame yourself before you can start cooking,” she explained while giving a demo of it.

While many of these features are an ordinary part of daily life for Indians, Macy's observations offer a fascinating glimpse into how cultural and lifestyle differences can make even the most familiar household routines feel surprisingly new.

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