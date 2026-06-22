Miss Universe India 2026 Finalist Fractured Her Foot Before Pagaent. Here's What Happened Next

The Miss Universe India Organisation recently announced that Annie Sharma is an official national finalist for Miss Universe 2026. "She now joins the journey toward the national crown, and the chance to represent India on the Miss Universe stage," read the caption of the official post on Instagram.

But Annie's journey wasn't easy. She prepared for the pageant while suffering from a fractured foot. Taking to Instagram, she shared how she overcame the challenges, even when giving up could have been the easier option.

Miss Universe 2026 Finalist Suffered A Fractured Foot Before Entering The Pageant

Annie Sharma shared a video of being crowned the Miss Universe Delhi 2026 runner-up. The text on the video read, "What everyone saw." It immediately switched to a shot of her fractured foot, followed by the text, "Now, here's the part nobody knew."

The caption read, "What everyone saw: a girl walking confidently on stage."

"What they didn't see: the fracture, the tears, the fear, and the days spent wondering if I'd even be able to walk properly again," the model shared.

"Just days before the competition, I suffered a fractured foot. There were moments when every step hurt and moments when giving up felt easier than pushing through. But sometimes, life tests you right before it rewards you," she further added.

She thanked her coach, Daisy K, for guiding her with patience and offering unwavering support.

Annie shared videos of herself crying inconsolably, working out to strengthen her foot, trying on high heels while enduring excruciating pain, and finally walking with grace not just in her room but also during the grand finale of Miss Universe Delhi 2026.

Social Media Reactions

Nikhil Anand, owner of the Glamand Group, wrote, "Only a pageant girl can understand. Proud of you."

Another user commented, "So proud, the way you handled everything, you deserved it."

A third said, "More power to you, girl."

A fourth wrote, "Sometimes you fall in order to grow, lose in order to gain, because life's greatest lessons are learnt through pain."

Annie's coach commented, "You are meant for a bigger crown, and we are heading on the right path."

Annie Sharma's story is one of resilience and hard work. Her journey shows that overcoming obstacles is often the key to achieving success.

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