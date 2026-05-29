Miss France Withdraws From Miss Universe 2026 After 73 Years, Pageant Body Responds

Miss Universe 2026 dates have not been announced yet, and the pageant is already embroiled in yet another controversy. This time, Miss France Company has announced that it has decided not to participate in the competition after over seven decades. France has been participating in the pageant since 1952.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the organisation made this announcement, while assuring fans that it will monitor future developments and hopes to return in the future.

Miss France Quits Miss Universe 2026

"Miss France Company announces its decision not to participate in the Miss Universe 2026 competition for the 2026 edition," read the statement.

"The decision reflects a desire to remain true to the identity, values, and commitments of the Miss France competition, which are no longer aligned with the recent developments and direction of the international competition, particularly following the numerous dysfunctions observed during the 2025 edition."

"This is a decision made for the upcoming edition. The Miss France organisation remains attentive to the future developments of the competition and hopes to be able to participate again in the near future," the company clarified.

Frederic Gilbert, President of the Miss France organisation, said, "It has always been a milestone and a wonderful opportunity to showcase France on the international stage. However, our responsibility is to ensure that we remain true to our values and to the identity of the Miss France competition. The decision made today reflects that commitment. We will continue to closely follow future developments."

Internet Reactions

A user wrote that Miss Venezuela, Miss Universe Philippines, and others should follow Miss France.

A second called it the "best decision".

A third mentioned, "This is even more meaningful when you know Miss France has competed in every edition of Miss Universe."

A fourth wrote, "The day the values of the Miss Universe Organization truly reflect the values and standards of France again, maybe France will fully return to the competition."

Miss Universe Responds

Confirming Miss France's withdrawal from Miss Universe, the pageant issued a statement outlining how the two organisations will collaborate this year.

"The Miss Universe Organization announces a new chapter for Miss Universe France beginning with the 2026 cycle," the statement read.

"As part of its ongoing global evolution, the Organization will directly oversee and promote the platform in France, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, professionalism, and the international vision that defines the Miss Universe brand worldwide," it clarified.

"This new direction marks an exciting step toward strengthening the visibility, development, and global alignment of Miss Universe France as it continues to empower the next generation of women on the international stage," the announcement concluded.

It will be interesting to witness what unfolds until November 2026, when Miss Universe will commence, given the controversies that surrounded the 2025 edition.

Also Read | Miss Universe 2025 Controversy Explained: Walk-Outs, Judges Quit, Legal Threats And An Emotional Apology