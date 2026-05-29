Divyanka Tripathi Says She Was Anxious Before Twins' Birth: "<i>Exam Jaisa Hai</i>"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin boys a few days ago. Sharing a joint post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."

The text on the post read, "We asked for happiness, God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

While the couple is over the moon since welcoming their boys, the journey for Divyanka was filled with anxiety. They have uploaded a delivery-day vlog charting her journey from home to the hospital, just a few hours before they embraced parenthood.

Divyanka Tripathi Says She Was Anxious Before Twins' Birth

When Divyanka Tripathi reached the hospital, she confessed that she was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to change into a comfortable, loose nightgown. The nurse was checking the heartbeat of the babies and monitoring their movement.

The couple joked that the synced heartbeats of the babies sounded like a horse running. When the camera shifted to Divyanka, she said, "Yaar thoda sa anxious hoon [I am a little anxious]."

She added that she was given a tool and was asked to track the motion, along with the heartbeats, of the babies. "To motion kam bhi ho rha hota hai na toh mereko tension ho rahi hoti hai [As soon as the motion slows down, I become tensed]," she revealed.

"I don't know. We are just there. We are almost there. Lekin ye exam jaisa hai. Jab tak ho nahi jae tab tak sukoon nahin milta [It feels like an exam. Unless it is over, I will not feel at peace]," she shared, while experiencing difficulty in breathing due to the position she was asked to lie down.

The actor revealed that the preparation work had begun at night, before she was going to sleep, as she was scheduled for the OT in the morning. However, before her delivery, Divyanka was expecting her family to be there in the hospital.

"Ek baar sab logon ko dekh lun to thoda aur sukoon aega. But abhi mereko tension to ho rahi hai [Once I see everyone, I will feel at ease. But right now, I am worried]," she concluded.

About Divyanka And Vivek's Relationship

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the set of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They started dating and got married on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal. After 10 years of marriage, the couple shared the good news with their fans and are now ecstatic parents to twin boys.

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