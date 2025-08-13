How TV Star Divyanka Tripathi Lost 10 Kg In 6 Months With Dance And Eating Right

Divyanka Tripathi, aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is one of the most popular TV personalities. Known for her acting, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor went through a drastic weight loss transformation in 2019.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi revealed her fitness transformation and what she eats in a day to stay fit. The actor had gained weight after her injury, which put her in a wheelchair, and she did not work out as much.

Divyanka Tripathi's Weight Loss Transformation

Sharing her morning ritual, Divyanka Tripathi says that she starts her day with a glass of green juice. She ate breakfast around 10-11 am, which mostly included fresh fruits or oil-free pancakes.

Revealing that she is not one of those people who will lose the extra kilos while eating everything, Divyanka Tripathi made sure to add only healthy foods to her diet. "I have to really control my diet, I don't have a great metabolic rate," she shared.

The 40-year-old shared that she has to be mindful of the carbs she consumes because her body doesn't digest them well. "As soon as I have it, I pop."

For lunch, she mostly had "dabba made" food. She included a healthy wrap with paneer and vegetables. For snacks, Divyanka Tripathi opted for oil-free vegetable cutlets. She also preferred having sugar-free soups or small cheese portions between meals on hectic schedule days.

Dinner was kept light and eaten early, usually before 7:30 PM, to support digestion. She made a point to avoid excess carbohydrates, sugar, and rice as she feels these slow her metabolism and lead to weight gain. She only allowed herself to indulge in an occasional cheat meal once every week to ensure that she did not feel deprived.

Divyanka Tripathi's Workout To Lose Weight

Weight loss is an amalgam of a healthy diet and exercise. Divyanka Tripathi combined cardio with weight training, which helped her burn calories and build muscles.

According to the Times of India, her most significant weight loss occurred during her stint on Nach Baliya Season 8. Since dance is a great weight loss exercise, Divyanka Tripathi lost around 10 kg in 6 months.

"I was already on a weight loss spree before Nach Baliye started, as I had reincorporated regular exercising and healthy food habits into my daily routine. Dancing further helped me get on the right track as it's a great form of exercise. I am happy about getting back into shape as it's important not only as an actor, but I also feel healthier in the long run," she shared.

Overall, Divyanka Tripathi took a holistic approach to weight loss. It included physiotherapy, bodyweight strength training, core exercises, mixed martial arts, yoga, and a healthy diet. She often trained with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya, who also motivated her to achieve her fitness goals.